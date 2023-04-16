#3 The Culture Club 📚
A round up of the best links, books, podcasts and recipes I've been enjoying
Hello and welcome to The Culture Club! My monthly recommendations round-up for my paying subscribers.
Here are some things I’ve been enjoying, so I hope you do too.
Whilst I’ve got you, I’d like to offer some workshops for paying subscribers in the next few months — are there any topics that call you? Anything you’d like to hear me talk in depth about, or answer questions on? It could be on writing, launching creative projects, career change, food, wellbeing, activism, infertility or more. Get in touch if anything springs to mind as I’d love to curate a more personalised experiences for you. As always, I hope you enjoy this month’s suggestions! xx
How to have a happy life — according to the world’s leading expert — apparently it’s all about connections.
America Doesn’t Know Tofu — I loved this evocative breakdown of the myriad of Chinese tofu dishes and cooking techniques. It’s brilliantly immersive travel writing.
The Making of Tom Wambsgans — yes, he’s my favourite Succession character, don’t @ me
A revealing new book challenges the notion of miscarriage as a blip in the past, rather than an experience that can reverberate in the present -has written so well on this topic that so often is misunderstood.
Burnout isn't always about overworking — I resonated with almost everything in this excellent piece by
Why saying ‘no’ is a vital tool in managing stress — easier said than done, but I’m working on it.
Culture as resistance: 6 Palestinian DJs you need to know — habibi dance!
