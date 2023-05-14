#4 The Culture Club 📚
A round up of links, books and audio I've been enjoying, plus a special recipe for traditional Iranian cake and my new favourite roasted garlic dip
Hello and welcome to The Culture Club, my monthly recommendations round-up for paying subscribers.
In this edition I cover the joys of home cooking, a podcast on burnout and the best novel I’ve read so far this year. Enjoy!
Yasmin xx
What home cooking does that restaurants can’t by Palestinian writer Reem Kassis describes how when we eat, the social context matters perhaps even more than the food.
After his death, dozens of people wanted to be the next Anthony Bourdain is a great interview with Laurie Woolever, who always tells it how it is.
- was very clarifying.
‘I’ll burn you alive’ by Daniel Block is the piece I’ve been hoping someone would write for a long time. It’s about the toxic disputes within the Iranian diaspora at the moment. If you’ve wondered why some people of Iranian descent (myself included!) have been silent on social media during this recent uprising, here is a little explainer about why.
31 secrets to unlocking your creativity — artists, writers, musicians and big thinkers share the rituals behind their greatest work.
- has some great tips for those of us who are always on the go.
Succession’s 20 greatest characters – ranked, The kids’ menus of the ruling class and 23 things you (probably) never knew about Succession all continued to feed my obsession with this programme. Season 4 is undoubtedly the best yet, don’t you think? I’m so sad it will be over soon.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rising Up with Yasmin Khan to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.