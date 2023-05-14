In this edition I cover the joys of home cooking, a podcast on burnout and the best novel I’ve read so far this year. Enjoy!

Yasmin xx

What home cooking does that restaurants can’t by Palestinian writer Reem Kassis describes how when we eat, the social context matters perhaps even more than the food.

After his death, dozens of people wanted to be the next Anthony Bourdain is a great interview with Laurie Woolever, who always tells it how it is.

‘I’ll burn you alive’ by Daniel Block is the piece I’ve been hoping someone would write for a long time. It’s about the toxic disputes within the Iranian diaspora at the moment. If you’ve wondered why some people of Iranian descent (myself included!) have been silent on social media during this recent uprising, here is a little explainer about why.

31 secrets to unlocking your creativity — artists, writers, musicians and big thinkers share the rituals behind their greatest work.