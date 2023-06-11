Hello hello!

Welcome to the Culture Club, a round-up of links, podcasts, cultural tips and recipes I’ve been enjoying this month. There’s been a lot going on in US and UK politics in the last few days, from Trump’s indictment to Bojo’s resignation, so if you need a break from that shit show, please distract yourself with some of these delicious offerings. In this edition I’m covering my favorite Succession-finale content, the Greek scrambled eggs recipe you didn’t know you needed, and where you can get the best cinnamon rolls in London. This round-up is exclusively for my paying subscribers, so if you want to join the party, sign up below!