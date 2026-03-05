When I was four years old, I smuggled a piece of gaz — a soft and chewy pistachio and rose-fragranced nougat — into Qezel-Hesar prison in Iran, where my uncle was being held.

It was Nowruz, the Iranian new year, and we had travelled as a family — my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins — all piling into a small minibus to visit him, making the six-hour journey through the winding roads and mountains of northern Iran. As was customary for Nowruz, we brought boxes of shirini with us and I was particularly pleased that we had a box of my favourite nougat, each piece encased in shiny foil. I stole a couple of pieces for myself, eating them as I sat on the bus staring out at the densely forested mountains, before sneaking a few more into the pockets of my navy duffle coat for later.

Eventually we arrived at the prison, thirsty from the heat and stiff from the long drive, but filled with bright anticipation at seeing our loved one. But when we arrived, despite this being a pre-arranged visit, the guards refused us entry.

Fervent negotiations ensued as my relatives tried to change their minds. They tried to appeal to their sense of compassion (“we’ve travelled for hours!”), then decency (“an elderly mother just wants to see her son!”), then empathy (“it’s Nowruz — all families just want to celebrate together!”), and finally bargaining (“OK, just give us five minutes!”). But it was to no avail — the guards refused to budge.

Frustrated, my family returned to the minibus to regroup. There had to be another way to make the trip not a complete waste of time. Eventually an idea formed. What if they allowed just one of us in — perhaps one of the children?

My mum took me to one side and asked if I’d like to go. She didn’t have to ask twice. Of course I did. We had boxes of sweets to give my uncle for Nowruz and I was determined to share them. But my mum explained I wouldn’t be able to take anything into the prison because I would likely be searched upon entry. I nodded. That was disappointing, but seeing him would do. Still, it felt wrong to arrive at Nowruz without something sweet to share.

We approached the guards with our new proposal: a child who had come all the way from England and just wanted to see her uncle. And who knows if they were bored by then, or had moved on to hassle other visitors, but they relented and indifferently waved me through.

As my mum predicted, as soon as I passed through the doors I was patted down by a chador-clad woman who fished her hard, bony fingers into the pockets of my navy duffle coat before roughly pushing me by the shoulders to join the queue of other visitors.

But I had been prepared.

Inside the tightly clenched palm of my right hand, hidden between my small, chubby fingers, was a foil-wrapped piece of rosewater and pistachio nougat. As I was ushered through to the visitors’ room, I gripped that sweet so tightly that my fingernails dug into the flesh of my palm.

My memories of that day — and of that prison — become hazy after that. Though the sensation of clenching my right hand around that piece of gaz remains imprinted on me to this day.

My uncle spent six years in political prison, not knowing if he would survive. But he did survive.

Years later, as I sat around his kitchen table with my family, he recalled that day. He described how his heart had sunk that particular Nowruz when he was told his family would not be allowed in to see him. And then how surprised he was, shortly afterwards, to see me walk in with my dimpled smile and unfold my right hand to press a piece of nougat into his palm.

My uncle’s eyes glistened as he told the story, while the rest of us cried around the table. He described how receiving that small piece of confectionery, wrapped in silver foil, embodied so much care, connection and meaning that it gave him a fragment of hope.

And he kept collecting these fragments of hope during his years of detention, wherever and whenever he could, from whoever and whatever he could, because they were as necessary as they were essential for survival.

Today, as ordinary people in Iran endure yet more grief, war and uncertainty, I think again of the small acts of care that help people survive the darkest of times.

And I try, desperately, urgently, and despite the odds, to cling on to hope.

Yasmin x