Hi everyone, I hope this finds you well!

With the days getting brighter and longer, the food I’m craving is beginning to change too. I still want warming meals, but ones that are a little lighter. Like this simple dish of braised chickpeas, simmered with garlic, the zest and juice of lemons, and seasonal asparagus and kale. It’s a speedy weeknight dinner, that cooks in 20 minutes, and is supremely flexible with accompaniments. So far I’ve eaten it stirred through conchiglie pasta shells, spooned over rice, scooped up with bread and as a side to grilled chicken. In fact, just this morning, I ate some leftovers squashed onto a piece of sourdough toast that had been smothered with hummus and then arranged a few slices of tomato on top. It was perfect. The recipes I share on this Substack are just for my paying subscribers, so if you want to access simply sign up below!