Roast Brussel Sprouts from Sabzi: Fresh Vegetarian Recipes For Everyday. Photo by Jonathan Gregson

Mid-December always feels like a pause. The year hasn’t quite ended, Christmas hasn’t quite begun, and everything feels a little suspended. It’s one of my favourite times of the year as emails start to fade, mulled wine and cheese are acceptable sources of dinner, and its often the first moment I properly stop and look back.

The last two years have felt like two very different chapters in my life. 2024 was a year of complete retreat – the final months of pregnancy, followed by the intensity and shock of early motherhood. I barely left my neighbourhood, let alone my own head. It was… hard.

2025 had a completely different energy. I published a new book and commemorated a 25 year anniversary of a huge human rights case I’d worked on. I promoted a Netflix documentary, spent several months on book tours across the UK and US, took trips to Greece, Portugal and Italy and escaped for solo writing retreats to Margate, Whitstable and St Albans. Somewhere in the middle of all that, I also started properly enjoying being a mother. Soon after my daughter turned one, it felt like a cloud lifted. We sleep trained and she started sleeping through the night, we extended our hours of childcare support, and she became more interactive, communicating, walking, and playing, bringing with that a version of motherhood that felt much lighter and more joyful, with a lot more laughter. It’s still exhausting of course, but definitely also more fun, which I am intensely grateful for.

Still as it has been hectic time, earlier this autumn I decided to take a break from being online, deleting social media apps and pausing my Substack. For a few blissful weeks my brain felt like it got an actual rest from the endless noise. I did some exciting consultancy work with the UN, came up with the premise of my next book, and developed a podcast which I’m now pitching. It reminded me how much thinking space matters and how easily it gets swallowed up if we don’t carve it out. If I have one recommendation from this year to pass on to you it is this – no one cares if you disappear from online spaces for a few weeks (or a few months!) and you do not have to be online if you do not enjoy it. My break gave me the opportunity to reflect on what I wanted to do more of, what I wanted to do less of, and then gather the motivation through less mental clutter to actually do it.

Then, unexpectedly, everything blew up. As many of you will be aware, a deli in Cornwall accused me of trademark infringement over the word sabzi and launched a very public legal challenge, dragging me into an awful drama I hadn’t asked for. It was stressful and surreal but I’m also aware it connected a lot of new readers to my work. So if you’re new — welcome! And thank you to everyone who read, shared, messaged, and offered support.

So with the year drawing to a close, I wanted to gather a few things together, partly as a way of taking stock, and partly as a small offering in the run-up to Christmas. Hope you get some inspiration from this list!

A few pieces you might have missed

If you’re newer here, or if the year flew by in a blur (it did for me), these are some of the pieces I’m proudest of writing in 2025:

Books that stayed with me this year

As the nights draw in, I’ve been thinking about the books that felt like good company this year — these are the ones I’ll be gifting this year. They helped me slow down, reflect, or simply escape.

Cal Newport, Digital Minimalism

A truly life-changing book about the power of deleting all the apps and choosing attention, intention, and depth over constant connection. It was written in 2019 and the digital landscape has changed dramatically since then, but it still offers a way out of tech company control. Gift this to yourself this Christmas.

Florence Knapp, The Names

Heart wrenching, tender and beautifully observed, this is truly one of the best novels I’ve read in years. As soon as it finished I wanted to pick it up and start it all over again. Based on the premise that our lives could be altered depending on the names we are given, it’s one of those books that sits with you long after you’ve finished it. Perfect for holiday reading on the sofa with a mince pie.

Selina Barker, Goodbye 2025, Hello 2026

Playful, reflective and grounding, I love this guided journal which offers practical tips for shaping the year ahead. It’s perfect reading for this point in the year when you’re half looking back and half looking ahead.

Something good to cook on Christmas Day

Brussel sprouts don’t need to be boring! These roasted sprouts from my book Sabzi (see main picture) are flavoursome, crunchy and jewelled with pomegranates and are guaranteed to bring cheer to your festive table.

Roast Brussels Sprouts with Almonds, Coriander and Pomegranate

Serves 4 as a side

700 g Brussels sprouts

Olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

Grated zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or other mild chile flakes

¼ cup/20 g sliced almonds

1 large handful coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 handful pomegranate seeds

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C.

On a large baking sheet, toss the Brussels sprouts with 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt and roast for 25 minutes, until slightly charred.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a small pan over a low heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently to ensure it doesn’t burn. Transfer the garlic to a large bowl, add the lemon zest and juice, chile flakes, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and mix well.

Put the almonds in the same pan and toast over low heat for 1 or 2 minutes, until lightly golden and fragrant.

When the sprouts are ready, toss them well with the lemon-­garlic dressing and add the toasted almonds. Fold in the coriander. Taste and adjust the seasoning, then finish with a handful of pomegranate seeds.

A tiny “end-of-year” reset

If you’re feeling wrung out by the year here’s one small thing that has been helping me work out how to spend my time.

Write down three things that took more energy than they gave back this year (this could be certain friends, certain activities, certain habits)

Write down three things that gave you more energy after you did them (see above!)

In January, do a little more of the second list and a little less of the first. Its a simple way of prioritising the things that make you feel at your best.

And with that, I’ll sign off for the year! Thank you for reading, for being here, and for all the generosity and kindness you’ve shown me, especially during moments that were harder than I expected!

Happy holidays,

Yasmin xx