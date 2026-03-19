Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

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Nava Atlas's avatar
Nava Atlas
Mar 19

Thank you for sharing this heartfelt (and heartbreaking) post, Yasmin. I love Sabzi so much and have shared it here on my Substack. I truly believe that this (and your other books) spread awareness of your beautiful culture, and that the forms of creativity you mention (including food and recipes) are reminders of what connects us as humans. There is both so much more to say yet so few words to say it well. So, I'll just say once again, thank you for sharing, and for all that you do.

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Amela Marin's avatar
Amela Marin
Mar 19

So sorry about the grief; I know how overwhelming it is. I've been feeling it for all my friends and people like you whose work I've followed. As someone who experienced war up close in Bosnia, I keep speaking and writing, trying to make people understand that war is "an abomination." Exactly what you said: there are no winners.

I know how hard it must have been to write this. And it is important to take breaks and breathe and celebrate. It's the only way to cope when faced with the enormity of world events that are beyond our control. Sending you a big hug.

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