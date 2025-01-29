We’ve nearly wrapped up January, and it's fair to say that it’s been an intense and surreal start to the year. Billionaires are running the White House, climate change is tearing through major Western cities, and a fragile pause in the hostilities in Gaza has only highlighted the devastation and ongoing trauma of that war. Like many, I’ve been glued to the news as if it's some kind of awful telenovela.

As the new Trump administration has unleashed its shock-and-awe executive orders (the purpose of which seems to be to deliberately disorient and enrage, making it impossible to know which outrageous law to respond to first) what has become apparent is the sheer strength of animosity and division, not just in the USA but across the world. Many countries are facing the rise of far-right parties and hostile social outrage whipped up by "the manosphere." Whether we like it or not, the last eight years have changed politics, the media, and social influence beyond previous comprehension. Mainstream progressive parties have failed to keep up and amid the fear and anxiety that many are feeling, I think it’s important to recognize that things aren’t going back to how they were. As a society, we’re being called upon to find a new way forward.

So it falls on us, individually and in our communities to keep our morale high and keep kindness and compassion in our hearts as an antidote to the ugliness of so much of the political discourse. With that in mind, here are a few books that have helped me by offering wisdom, entertainment, helpful questions and hopeful reflections on where we are now and where we could go next.

Everything is Fine by Cecilia Rabess

I'll start with a novel, as fiction is always where I turn to first to help me understand the world. This witty “will-they-won’t-they” romance between Jess, a left-leaning Black woman, and Josh, a white conservative Republican, is an entertaining and funny dissection of modern love. It also gets to the heart of navigating political divisions within our relationships—whether at work, with friends, family, or a partner. It made me reflect on why I don’t have friends with different political views and reinforced the shortcomings of living in an echo chamber. Set around Trump’s first election win, it feels especially relevant now. Can love really conquer all? Should it? These are the urgent and difficult questions it asks.

Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman

Are humans intrinsically selfish and wired for self-interest? This seems to be the dominant narrative in modern society, emphasized by the media and political parties alike. But historian Rutger Bregman presents a radical idea: what if people are inherently good? In his illuminating and optimistic analysis of human history, Bregman shares stories that demonstrate how kindness and cooperation are at the heart of our species and can be in the future too. He doesn’t shy away from exploring the darker side of the human experience, such as genocides, though I do think that part of the book only tells part of the story. Still, it gave me a much-needed mental boost by showing that we have the power to live in a kinder way and that that is as much of our nature as anything else.

How to Stay Sane in an Age of Division by Elif Shafak

It’s easy to retreat into our own silos in these hyper-divisive times, there is so much noise and rage out there. But novelist and activist Elif Shafak invites us to take another path—one that involves more listening, talking, and reaching across divides, but also more action on the issues we care about. She makes a powerful and uplifting call to celebrate pluralism in all its forms, embrace complexity, and choose empathy over hatred, and humanism over tribalism. It’s a pocket-sized short book with a mighty message.

Hope in the Dark by Rebecca Solnit

Drawing on key moments of social and political upheaval over the last century—such as the fall of apartheid in South Africa, the civil rights movement in the USA, and the end of the Cold War—Solnit challenges the despair many progressives can feel in dark times by showing us that history is full of victories that once seemed impossible. Solnit chronicles how social movements often gain traction slowly, that change is hard to predict, but that it’s possible with sustained effort over time. It’s a book that helped me see that hope is not passive waiting but an active, radical belief in the power of collective action.

Have you read any of these books? What did you make of them? And do you have any favourite books which help explore these themes? Let me know in the comments!

Yasmin x

