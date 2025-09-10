Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Leach's avatar
Mark Leach
Sep 10

Sorry to have missed you at Omnivore Books (we met last time you were there). I’m currently halfway through a 6-week trip traveling round Europe, and looking forward to cooking some healthy veggie dishes from your new book when I return. I feel like I’m half-man half-butcher’s counter by now, so Sabzi will be the perfect antidote to all that excess!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yasmin Khan
Ramya Vivekanandan's avatar
Ramya Vivekanandan
Sep 10

I've loved following along on your U.S. tour, Yasmin. Was sad to miss you at Bold Fork here in DC! I think your comment about the uptightness here is certainly correct in many respects, but it also misses out on many layers. We'll never be New York for sure! But our arts and music scene, for example, which many visitors usually miss out on but which is fundamental to the full experience of our city. Likewise, there's a deep and rooted history here that has nothing to do with the politicos and lobbyists of official DC. No disrespect intended, but just to say there's way more to it than meets the eye — as is the case in most places. 

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yasmin Khan
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yasmin Khan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture