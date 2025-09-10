Nothing says glamorous book tour quite like writing a newsletter at an airport gate, balancing a Starbucks blueberry muffin on my lap while a man in Crocs snores three seats down. I’m at San Francisco airport, in the Harvey Milk terminal, waiting for a delayed flight to Los Angeles. It’s my fourth US city in a week promoting my my book Sabzi, and I’ve officially given up on all my “healthy travel practices.” Work out every day? Gone. No coffee after 12pm? Please. Eat wholesome food? Not when there’s pie. Eight hours’ sleep? Hilarious. Right now I’m powered by macchiatos and sugar, which, to be fair, isn’t the worst recipe for getting through a book tour. Still, no complaints. I love to travel, even if it often sometimes exhausts me. There is nothing sweeter than landing in a new place, taking a walk around an unfamiliar neighbourhood and soaking up the idiosyncrasies that make its culture. For me, this particular tip isn’t just about food or books, it’s about the different ways to connect IRL and meet new people. And with that in mind, here’s what I’ve been up to!

Washington, D.C.

Last week I was in D.C. which can be an odd place at the best of times, but especially now with the army patrolling the streets and budget cuts slashing government departments. Most people who live in D.C. are in jobs relating to the US government in some way, be that through being federal employees, lobbyists, contractors or diplomats. These are not professions that lend themselves to looseness and I wonder if that is why there is a certain uptightness you can feel in the air in D.C. It’s a world away from New York’s loud, in-your-face, wild chaos which I love.

I met up with the wonderful writer Clover Stroud who lives in D.C. and who summed it up well (I’m paraphrasing here): in New York, people cope with existential dread of the mad world we live in by getting drunk and singing karaoke at 3am, in D.C., they cope with the existential dread of the mad world we live in by drafting a 400-page policy paper.

Still, I had a very fun event at Bold Fork Books, enjoyed a gorgeous Palestinian-inspired dinner at La Shukran which just made the NYT best restaurants in the country list, and a nostalgic wander through Politics and Prose, one of my favourite bookstores in the States where not only have I held events, but back in 2016, it was where I bought the A is for Activist children’s book in the hope that one day I could give it to my child. Reader, it’s now one of Mitra’s favourite books.

L-R - with Antonio Tahan at Bold Fork Books, La Shukran, Politics and Prose

New York City

Back in New York, I had a hilarious book event with Sohla El-Waylly at Books are Magic where we covered early motherhood, growing up on bad British produce, and the last gasp of tomato season. The night ended at a Georgian restaurant Chama Mama with journalist friends, feasting on khinkali and knocking back chacha. My hangover the next day was biblical and was only saved by a lox and cream cheese bagel from Russ & Daughters (the best bagel spot in the city). I spent my final day with my sister and her family, eating first rate tacos from La Tac and slowly melting into Prospect Park’s humid air as we dashed around the playground with Mitra and her cousins.

San Francisco

Then it was time to wave a teary goodbye to my kid and partner at JFK as they flew east back to London and I flew west. My publicists, who’ve been with me through all four books and are now also dear friends, are Bay Area locals, so we spent Sunday catching up on work, wandering farmers’ markets, and signing books at the legendary Green Apple bookstore. We ended the day at Zuni Café with their famous roast chicken and a several glasses of Californian Chardonnay. Despite visiting San Francisco many times, I’d never eaten there. It was totally worth the hype. The chicken (which you have to order 75 minutes ahead) came with bitter greens and hunks of bread soaking up all the juices, supposedly for two, but easily fed three of us with leftovers. It was a perfect California restaurant: casual but chic, unfussy but delicious local, seasonal produce.

The next day I squeezed in some touristing: Ferry Building, the Mission, a coffee with a view in Dolores Park. And then (drum roll) the thing I’d been waiting for, a driverless cab ride. I LOVED IT for reasons I can’t quite explain. The novelty, the robot voice, the lack of driver chatting away on their phone. It was surreal, fun and honestly felt safer than many taxis I’ve taken. 10/10, would recommend.

That evening I had an event at Omnivore Books with Celia Sack, who I’ve known for a decade and always have a good laugh with. I signed books, met readers (my favourite part of book tours) and enjoyed the conversation which whilst was mostly foodie, also focussed on how we can be better activists in the context of US politics. As a human rights campaigner whose beat used to be the Middle East, I find strange that now it’s people in USA who find themselves grabbling with these issues. It was a nice way reconnect with the Bay Area’s radical streak in this way which I often think has faded under Big Tech money and spiralling rent costs but still manages to come through in everyday conversations.

Oh and one more thing about the Bay Area that cracked me up — there are Teslas everywhere (obviously) but these days many of them sporti an anti-Elon bumper sticker. That guy has gone from hero to zero in many places, but especially here.

L-R Dolores Park, Driverless cabs, Omnivore Books, Chicken Salad at Zuni, The Anti-Elon club, LA baby

Los Angeles

I’m finishing this newsletter from my hotel room in Los Angeles, looking out at Santa Monica Pier and the Pacific Ocean, trying to convince myself this trip is about work and not just an elaborate excuse to eat fish tacos on the beach at sunset in about an hour. On Thursday I’ll wrap up my final US event at Now Serving. If you’re in town, please come by and bring a friend! It’s my last hurrah before heading home, collapsing in a heap, and maybe eating a vegetable that isn’t fried or smothered in cheese.

Until then, wish me luck — and strong coffee.

Yasmin xx

p.s. Have you ever tried a driverless taxi? Would you trust one?! And what are your rituals for staying resilient on the road? Let me know in the comments, I’d love to hear about them.