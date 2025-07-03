Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amela Marin's avatar
Amela Marin
3d

Great article! Mother's milk is good for the baby, yes, but not if it comes from a stressed and exhausted mother, who feels guilty all the time. It shouldn't be a moral imperative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emma A's avatar
Emma A
7d

Thank you for writing that article. The bit that really gets me even now is that midwives aren’t allowed to even tell you about combi feeding in the UK for fear that it’s promoting formula feeding. It’s completely ridiculous. I strongly believe that if I’d been more informed about combi feeding (and not made to feel like a monster for topping up with formula) for both my kids, I could’ve avoided post-partum depression. If mums are completely exhausted from triple feeding then they’re never gonna produce enough milk anyway!! Makes my blood boil how vulnerable women are denied vital information about their OWN bodies and babies!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yasmin Khan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture