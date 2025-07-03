My new book Sabzi is out in the UK today! It’s a celebration of vibrant vegetarian recipes inspired by my travels, and my Persian and Pakistani heritage, and I’m so excited it’s finally out in the world.

Details of my book tour are here. If you are in the UK, please come – I’d love to connect in person ❤️

If you haven’t got your copy yet, you know what to do…

I want to buy a copy!

It should come as no surprise that, as someone who has published four cookbooks, food plays a hugely important role in my life. I love to eat, I love to cook, and I love to feed others. Sharing meals, for me, is about connection just as much as it is about comfort, and cooking for others is one of my most treasured ways to express love.

Before I became a mother, I had no idea that feeding my child would carry such high emotional stakes, bringing with it so much judgment, shame, and pressure. So this week, I’d like to share a deeply personal piece I’ve written for Vogue — to coincide with the publication of my new book — about breastfeeding and the undue pressures we place on new mothers. I slid into postnatal madness trying to breastfeed, to the detriment of my whole family. A year on, I’m a firm believer that there is no wrong way to feed your baby and that we must stop glorifying maternal self-sacrifice. Our babies thrive when we do.

READ THE FULL VOGUE ARTICLE HERE

I hope it resonates and if you know anyone going through this struggle now, please share and pass it on.

With love and solidarity to all the new mothers out there!

Yasmin x