As Israel begins its ground offensive on Gaza City, despair isn’t an option. We have power, and the past shows that when people organise, we can change history.

Hi everyone,

I’m just back from the US and I’ve been kinda quiet on the political front as I didn’t know if I’d have problems getting in or out. Thankfully, that was all fine and now that I’m home, I want to return to the issue that should be at the forefront of our minds: stopping the genocide in Gaza.

Like many, I’ve felt demoralised in recent months. It’s hard to sustain momentum in campaigning in the face of such ongoing injustice. But the wonderful thing about activism is that it moves in waves. When you tap out for a while, someone else steps up. When they get tired, maybe you come back. Or maybe someone new has joined the fold. That’s why it frustrates me to see people on social media attack prominent personalities for speaking out on Gaza now, calling them out for being “too late.” It’s never too late to get involved! The whole point of activism is to change minds. Criticising those who arrive later than you did to a topic only deters others from joining in. If we want sustainable social movements, we have to welcome people, not push them away. Effective activism isn’t about perfection or “being first,” but about persistence, collective effort over time, and trying to influence others.

With that in mind, as Israel intensifies its genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people, it’s time for us to escalate our actions. Here are five effective things you can do:

1) Lobby your political reps

I know we’ve been doing this for a long time, but the powers that be are counting on us getting demoralised (it’s a deliberate tactic). Spending all your time reposting stories on your social media isn’t going to influence politicians. Social media has its uses, but it doesn’t shift power structures.

Instead, take five minutes right now to write to your political representatives. Even better, go to the offices in your constituency when they have their weekly surgeries (usually on Friday or Saturdays if you are in the UK) and speak to them face-to-face. Or protest outside, bang pots and pans, organise a local petition hand in, keep ringing their offices. Basically, you need to be a nuisance. It’s only if enough people make MPs lives uncomfortable, or they fear losing votes, that that they will act. What to say when you write or speak to them? Demand a two-way arms embargo, immediate sanctions against the Israeli government and more pressure to get much needed food and medical supplies in.

2) Use your purchasing power. Don’t spend money on genocide.

Most likely, you are already aware of the boycott campaign against Israeli products. It’s a call led by Palestinians, asking us to put economic pressure on the Israeli government by targeting businesses profiting from the occupation.

I work in food, so I’m going to use that as my focus here but the principles apply to any products. Many high-profile figures in the UK food industry, spearheaded by the wonderful

, have been writing to the CEO of UK supermarkets, urging them to stop selling Israeli products.

. You can just copy and send to the emails provided in the link, or even better, personalise it! Another idea is that next time you’re in Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons or M&S, if you see Israeli products, take them off the shelf and ask to speak to the manager, requesting that they stop stocking them. You could also organise a protest inside a supermarket with a half a dozen or so friends.

as an example of what you could do. Over time, economic pressure works, we saw that in the anti-apartheid movement against the racist Afrikaner regime in South Africa. We can see it here too.

3) Use your influence in your industry

Successful social movements throughout history have used a variety of tactics and operated across many sectors. We need that diversity of action across society. Whatever your work situation, there are ways you can make a difference. I first became engaged on the issue of Palestine aged 15, thanks to my history teacher, Mrs Holmes, who taught us an incredible module on Israel/Palestine, the USA/UK and Northern Ireland (i.e the legacy of colonialism) which blew my mind. So if you are a teacher, talk to your students. If you are a lawyer, offer pro bono time to the many legal cases on this topic. If you own a business, think about how you can engage with customers, suppliers and staff. If you are a creative, use the power of art, music, theatre, comedy and the written word to reach people’s hearts — that’s how we start to change minds.

4) Divest from companies profiting from the occupation

This tactic also comes back to economic pressure. Look at your personal investments and pensions policies. Investigate whether any of these are engaged in investments with links to arms companies or corporations supplying technology to the Israeli military. Start conversations with trustees or HR teams about ethical investment policies. Join or initiate a divestment campaign that at your university, workplace, or religious institution. These campaigns can feel slow, but they create long-term structural change. Every dollar we redirect away from complicit companies weakens the financial systems that sustain occupation and war.

5) Raise awareness through charity events but be clear about their limitations

It’s never a bad thing to give money to charity, but let’s be clear: Palestinians do not need your charity, they need your political and economic actions to pressure governments. Give to charity, yes, but see it as part of a wider strategy. Don’t let organising charity events become a way to momentarily absolve your guilt without addressing the root causes of Palestinian suffering. If you organise a charity event, use it as an opportunity to raise awareness on the broader issues relating to the occupation and make sure participants know this isn’t simply an issue of needing more money. The crisis facing the Palestinian people is a political one, not just a humanitarian one. There is enough food and aid waiting just miles away from the people who need it. This is about political will.

I hope some of these ideas spark some motivation for you to take action.

None of us can end this alone, but together our actions build pressure, and when there is enough pressure, it creates change. Don’t stop speaking, don’t stop organising, don’t stop acting.

And if you have other ideas, suggestions or thoughts, please put them in the comments. I’d love to hear how you are navigating this.

Free Palestine. Free Gaza.

Yasmin xx