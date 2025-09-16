Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Simi Rezai
4d

Some great ideas here. Really straightforward too: if you see someone with a Starbucks cup, or coming out of one as you’re passing, just remind them that they can get coffee in independent cafés, which we have plenty of in Bath. People have always responded kindly and said they’ll stop. Small acts like this all help.

We’re lucky to have a Co-op close by, so I can now shop there without having to check barcodes. If we all do this, and don’t spend any money on Thursdays, I’m sure greedy corporates will start feeling the pressure. Unfortunately, money talks louder than petitions.

I’d also like to add that people should avoid renewing their BBC licences. Why pay a provider that is complicit?

1 reply by Yasmin Khan
