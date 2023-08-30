Hello everyone! I hope you’ve had a great summer.

I’m back from my little Substack hiatus and it’s been such a refreshing break. It felt so helpful to retreat from the online world without any guilt and I’m grateful to Substack for setting up a platform that doesn’t make writers feel like we’re slaves to the content machine. By pausing paid subscriptions we can take proper breaks and, given that we’re not robots endlessly capable of churning out writing, it just feels like this platform fosters more authentic human connection.

So with that in mind, I wanted to ask that if you've found value in this newsletter, please consider becoming a paying subscriber. Your support fuels the creation of the essays, interviews and recipes that I write, all of which require many hours of my time and a significant chunk of my creative energy.

Reflecting on late summer

This week I’ve been thinking about how in ancient Taoist philosophy, late summer was seen as a separate season in its own right, a transition period between the fullness of high summer and the slow descent of autumn. It’s a time of great abundance in nature, as evidenced with the harvest season in full swing and food markets packed with all my favorite produce (hello ripe figs! 👋🏾). But the Taoists also saw this liminal space as an opportunity to take stock and celebrate our gains and learnings before we shift into the changeable weather of autumn. In Western culture today, we mark this shift in energy with what we call the “back to school” feeling, though we tend to skip over the reflecting and appreciating bit and make it all about productivity (of course we do!). But the warm glow of late summer can provide a helpful pause nonetheless, a moment to reflect on our spring and summer achievements, contemplate the final quarter of the year and what we want to reap from it. With that in mind, here’s what I’ve been reflecting on…

Cultivating creative habits

Whilst I’ve been off Substack, I’ve been immersed in writing, testing and photographing the recipes for my next cookbook. It’s looking good so far! This book is a bit of a departure for me as I’ve moved to a new lead publisher in the USA, am working with a new photography and styling team, and the book doesn’t involve traveling through a region but rather is an exploration of a theme. It’s felt good to mix things up a bit and a helpful reminder that creative stagnation is the enemy of progress. Staying creative in how we approach life - be that in work projects, relationships, campaigns for social change, or our fitness or food habits, is so central in enabling us to grow and therefore feel alive. So many of the social problems I observe seem to be down to not being able to tap into innovation and creativity (see all of mainstream politics as an example). Creativity, which has been an intrinsic part of my personal and political life for many decades now, is going to become a bigger theme of this Substack and I’m excited to delve into it more with you. Let me know if there are any topics that you want me to cover.

Focus equals feeling

A highlight of this summer was spending four days at an immersive Tony Robbins event in Birmingham. It was WILD. In an arena filled with 8500 people from around the world, I laughed, I cried, I danced a hell of a lot, I walked across hot coals, but most of all I learnt some very practical tools on how to create a more fulfilling life. I’d been curious about attending a Robbins event ever since watching the Netflix documentary I Am Not Your Guru and it didn’t disappoint. Despite the overwhelmingly OTT nature of it, it was a lot more practical and grounded than I expected and I left feeling both invigorated and energized. I immediately took steps to deal with some big issues I’d put off for years and a month later am continuing to apply much of what I learned each day. One of the simplest takeaways I had is that what we focus on determines how we feel. Now, this isn’t rocket science, we all know that ruminating on stressful situations makes us feel worse, but I’ve really taken on board how consciously starting the day with the right focus (i.e appreciating the present and having a clear vision of what you want to happen in the future) puts you in a better state to navigate the day. And if you keep doing that day-after-day, you’re going to move in the direction of improving the quality of your life. If you’re interested in more of an in-depth analysis of the highs, lows and downright weirdness of attending a Tony Robbins event, let me know and I’ll write it up for another newsletter (with descriptions of the firewalking and all 🔥).

Thriving without constant achievement

Over this year, whenever I’ve bumped into peers at events and been asked what I’m up to, I reply, “Not much!” with a cheery smile. While society glorifies endless productivity, I've pursued quieter goals this year. I wanted to improve my physical and mental health. I wanted to spend more time cultivating my friendships. I wanted to spend less time online. I wanted to sort out my finances. None of this is public facing and that’s felt great. Some years, we just have to spend some time getting our shit together. It’s so easy to internalize capitalism's endless pressure for us all to always be producing and creating but at what cost? For me, this year I’ve been working on my next book at a slow pace and I'm back doing campaigns consultancy for an NGO a few days a week. And that’s about it. I have nothing big in the pipeline, I’m not planning on launching anything new, I’m rarely in the media, and I feel happier and more relaxed than I have done in years. It’s been a helpful reminder that we have personal seasons of our lives too and can’t always be in full summer mode. I’m too old for the Gen Z ‘Lazy Girl’ job trend but I can see the parallels with it and will be definitely taking this quieter energy with me into the rest of my year.

London’s summer splendour

I spent all summer in London this year which has been a real treat. The city empties out in August and with the sun shining and long summer days it is truly a magnificent place to be. Over the last few months I’ve been going wild swimming in the lake at the West Reservoir Centre, used every opportunity to meet up with friends at the Dalston Curve Garden (my fave East London hang out spot), eaten far too many sandwiches at the Dusty Knuckle, gone to some incredible free music and dance festivals at Royal Festival Hall and hit up the cultural parties of the Rich Mix which is my favorite arts venue in the city. This weekend I’ll be making the most of the late summer evenings by meeting friends by the canals in Hackney Wick. It’s felt good to have the time to appreciate living in one of the best cities in the world so please take this as a reminder that if you live in the northern hemisphere, now is your time to get outside and make the most of brighter evenings before the darker days start arriving!

Mezze magic for summer days

Late summer is the time of year I have the fridge loaded up with mezze, perfect for a quick lunch or a dinner of grazing dishes. Vegetables are at their best at this time of year and if there ever was a time to embrace plant-centered eating, now is the time to do it as there is so much great produce around. An easy mezze for me involves having a few dips, salads and stews to dig into so here are my recipes for hummus, a halloumi and fig salad, a butterbean stew and a smoky aubergine dip for inspiration. It’s also essential to always have wholemeal pitta breads in the freezer and olives, feta and salad vegetables in the fridge for mezze emergencies. Bulgur wheat pilafs are my particular go to as they are so easy and healthy. I roast a tray of whatever veggies I have, cook the bulgur wheat (takes 10 minutes), dress it in extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, allspice and lemon zest, then chuck in some chickpeas, and/or feta, plus any fresh herbs I might have around, and *chefs kiss* It's a perfect meal.

Oh and don’t forget to eat all the watermelons, peaches, strawberries and figs that you can. You’ll miss them when they’re gone.

So here are some of my summer musings. How’s your summer been? Do you enjoy the transitional space of late summer? It’s quite a unique time, I think. I’d love to hear your reflections on your year so far and what you’d like to take with you from this summer into the final quarter of 2023. Let me know in the comments!

Warmest wishes

Yasmin xx

