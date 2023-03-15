How to create a life that gives you meaning

Hi everyone!

This week I’m sharing an audio interview with Fiona Buckland, a renowned life coach and author of a brilliant new book Find Your Own Path - A Life Coach’s Guide to Changing your Life.

Fiona was approached by Penguin to write this book after being interviewed in the Guardian for this article A stunning second act! Meet the people who changed course in midlife – and loved it. It’s a really inspiring read, filled with stories of people who changed the course of their lives, be that by starting a teaching degree in their mid-30s, qualifying as a junior doctor in their 40s, becoming a barrister in their 50s, or starting an MA in songwriting in their 70s.

Fiona calls these transitions Second Adulthood - a time when we move from learning how to be successful, to wanting more meaning from our lives.

It feels particularly timely as the pandemic led to many people (myself included) re-evaluating many aspects of their lives. I’m noticing a common thread running through many conversations I’m having with people and organisations at the moment, about shifts in values and a desire to do things differently. Hopefully this conversation will help you do just that.

In the conversation, we discuss

What to do when you get that niggling feeling of dissatisfaction in your life

How what’s important to us can change over time and how to navigate these changing values

The difference between First Adulthood when we learn how to be successful in life and Second Adulthood when we want more meaning

How to boost our energy when we feel tired or depleted

Her top tips for cultivating resilience when contemplating change

I hope you enjoy the conversation. I found it very enriching and the exercises are very practical and useful too. You can connect with Fiona and read more of her work over www.fionabucklandcoaching.com

Have a listen and let me know what you think

Yasmin xx

Leave a comment

Episode notes