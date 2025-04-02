I’ve been keeping this one under wraps but… I have a new book coming out this summer!! Sabzi is a collection of 80 easy-to-cook, vibrant veg-focussed recipes inspired by my travels across the globe and the cooking I do at home.

Lifting its name from the Persian word for “herbs,” Sabzi celebrates vegetarian and plant-based recipes that showcase the best of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and South Asian flavours. From bountiful salads, fragrant soups, colourful mezze, and heart-warming mains, it’s packed full of delicious meals that are good for the health of both people and planet, while staying connected to the traditional food cultures that make us who we are.

photos by Jonathan Gregson

It’s been four years since my last book came out so it feels REALLY GREAT to be back in the world again, full of energy and excitement for this book. I genuinely think it features my best recipes to date and most of them are much quicker and easier to throw together too. The book will be published on the 3rd of July in the UK and the 26th August in the USA so the countdown is on!

I wrote the book when I was pregnant and was intensely craving many of the Iranian or Pakistani dishes of my childhood. My partner is vegetarian so in order to enjoy these dishes as a family, I adapted them so we could eat together. It was a fun challenge to put personal twists on Persian classics such as ghormeh sabzi (an emerald green herb stew which I now make with juicy oyster mushrooms instead of lamb) but also to reflect on my travels over the last twenty years and the best vegetarian meals I’ve enjoyed in places such as Thailand, Italy, Palestine and Turkey.

Some of my favourite recipes from the book include a Halloumi Lasagne (you’re welcome), Stuffed Aubergines with Pomegranate, Walnuts and Feta, Roast Sweet Potatoes with Pistachio Pesto, Coconut Chana Dal, and a simply delightful Roast Broccoli and Lentil Salad with Medjool Dates and Curried Tahini (pictured below)

photo by Jonathan Gregson

After releasing my last book in the pandemic (urgh, zoom events) I’m really looking forward to visiting bookstores and festivals again so I hope to connect with some of you IRL later this year. Until then, I wanted to ask if you’d consider pre-ordering it.

Pre-orders make a HUGE difference to the success of a book as they indicate to retailers how much interest there is in it and lead to higher stocks being ordered.

I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty tough for authors to make a living from their books so every pre-order really makes a difference. If you think you’ll buy the book anyway for yourself (or as a gift to others) then please consider pre-ordering today. Here is a link to all the main UK stockists.

For a limited time only my UK Substack subscribers can get a unique 25% off and free delivery if they order via my publisher with the code YASMINKHAN (that’s cheaper than Amazon!)

PRE-ORDER FROM THE UK

To my readers in the United States, I’ll be sharing some unique discount codes for you in the coming weeks - but before then you can order it everywhere books are sold!

PRE-ORDER FROM THE USA

Thanks so much for joining me on this culinary journey. I can’t wait for you read and cook from the book!

All my best

Yasmin xx