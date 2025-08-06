If there’s one highlight of this year for me, it’s packing up my bags and flying to the USA for the Sabzi book tour later this month. If you’re in one of the cities I’m visiting, I’d love for you to come along (and bring a friend!).

Pre-order Sabzi in the USA now

It’s easy, as someone looking in from the outside, to be critical of the US – from the gun culture and healthcare system, to the glorification of work, the underfunded social care, the sheer volume at which so many Americans seem to talk, Robert F Kennedy Jr etc – but for me, there is so much to love about the place too.

Over the years I’ve fallen hard for their uniquely brash and vocal enthusiasm, their warm informality and how strangers talk to you everywhere, relished in how success is something that is encouraged and celebrated (unlike in the UK), respected their directness and expressiveness (again, unlike the UK), been influenced by their audacious optimism and belief that anything is possible, and been blown away by their natural landscapes as well as their diverse, creative and cosmopolitan coastal cities. And that’s before we even mention what I think is the heart of what the United States really is, a country of migrants, whose influence you see on every street corner from Puerto Rican lechón joints in Orlando, Persian kebab spots in LA, and Vietnamese-Creole po’ boys in New Orleans. America is made of immigrants, and you taste it.

A few of my fave US treats

I’ve been spending extended periods of time in the US for about 12 years now, first for some ill-fated romantic relationships and then for work when my publishing career took off. I fell in love with New York in 2016 when I was there for six weeks for the launch of The Saffron Tales and spent the following years travelling back and forth from London spending between 3-6 months in the city each year. By the end of 2019, I had acquired a 3 year US work visa and was planning to relocate in spring 2020. Life, as they say, had other plans.

The pandemic scuppered the move, as it did the tour for my last book Ripe Figs, so it feels particularly special to be able tour Sabzi this summer. I can honestly say I am grateful never to do another book event by Zoom again. For me, the beauty of live events is in the real-life connections, the in-person conversations, the way everyone piles in a nearby bar afterwards and how, too often, you find yourself doing late night karaoke in a bar in K-Town several hours later.

This year’s US tour is somewhat shorter than previous ones as I’m bringing the one-year-old with me. My partner and daughter will join me on the East Coast and then I’ll do a whistle stop West Coast tour on my own. I’m feeling quite nervous about managing parenting and book promo but I also know we’re going to make lots of great memories. As someone who hopped on my first long haul flight at 3 months, I’m determined to continue a life of travel with kids, even if the format is slightly different these days.

The events I’m speaking at are being held at some of my favourite bookstores, many of whom I’ve built amazing relationships with over the years.

L-R Now Serving LA in 2019, Greenlight in Brooklyn 2022, Omnivore Books in 2016

I’m especially excited about the people I’ll be in conversation with: the Iranian-American novelist Marjan Kamali, the Indian-American restaurant editor and author Khushbu Shah, the Syrian-Venezuelan-American food writer Antonia Tahhan, and the Bangladeshi-American chef and writer Sohla El-Waylly. I specifically sought out conversations with writers who I was interested in talking to, who each offer their own unique perspectives and expertise on the themes I write about and the dishes I cook.

So please join me at one of these wonderful events, I am so looking forward to connecting in person and can’t wait to celebrate Sabzi with you all! Get your tickets here:

See you soon

Yasmin x

p.s I’m taking a much needed summer break next week but will see you on the other side!