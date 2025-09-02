Greetings from the United States. I’ve been in New York these last 12 days – working, touristing, eating a lot of bagels, enjoying the late summer weather, and kicking off my US book tour for my new cookbook (come join me for remaining events in D.C., NYC, S.F., and LA!).

Despite all the horror stories other parents felt they needed to pass on to me about mixing a work trip with a family holiday, travelling with my 16-month-old daughter has been a dream. She’s loved exploring new places, my partner and I rarely get to spend this much time with her together as a family, and having spent many years coming to New York on my own, it’s been so fun to share some of my favourite places with them both.

I have a lot of tips and thoughts to share about how we navigated the transatlantic flight with a toddler, dealing with jet lag, and eating healthily while travelling with a kid, so if any of that is of interest, let me know and I’ll write it up at some point. For now, all I’ll say is that so much of life can be spent worrying about situations being worse than they actually will be. This trip has been a helpful reminder for me that often, things really aren’t as bad as we project them to be.

Touring the city with my girl

My cookbook Sabzi was published in the States last week 🎉. This being book number four for me, I’ve learnt by now that the actual publication day of a book can be a bit anticlimactic unless you plan some fun stuff just for yourself, so I started the day with oysters at Balthazar, a New York institution. We chose it as it was close to WNYC, a public radio station where I had a live interview with Alison Stewart (listen here!). At lunchtime, en route, I popped into McNally Jackson, one of my favourite independent bookstores in Manhattan, to see my book on the stands and sign some copies.

Publication day!

In the afternoon, I popped by to see food writer and TV presenter Padma Lakshmi for lunch, and we ate an amazing lemon dal recipe from her new book. Then I went home, played with my daughter for a few hours, and put her to sleep by reading her one of her favourite books – Nature Trail by Benjamin Zephaniah. It was a perfect mix of glam and ordinary life, which is what so much of a book tour is, really.

Around the work events, I’ve been enjoying long walks and picnics in Prospect Park, visiting farmers’ markets, trying out some new restaurant openings (Sunn’s NYC, an incredible Korean banchan restaurant in Chinatown, is worth the hype), and catching up with fellow food writer and journalist friends. Other great meals included the best cheeseburger and chilli I’ve had in years at J.G. Melon, family-friendly Italian at Pasta Louise, and incredible spicy Szechuan noodles at East Wind Snack Shop.

Feasting in NYC

Last Thursday I headed to Boston for a book talk at an incredibly sweet store called Brookline Booksmith and, as an added bonus, got to catch up with an old university friend who lives in the city. We caught up on life, kids, partners, and work – and then the conversation led to where it’s gone with pretty much all my conversations with friends since I’ve been here… the prospect of America’s slide into fascism and dictatorship (their words, not mine). I’ve been struck by how many times those specific words have come up, not said lightly but with deep concern. There have been conversations about how to leave the U.S., attempts at acquiring new passports, questions over when exactly things go too far to tip into no return, and how much is happening, so quickly, with little pushback.

As someone who has spent most of my life working on human rights issues in conflict zones, it’s strange to be having these discussions about the U.S. But as the rule of law is undermined, ICE raids have torn families apart while stoking anti-migrant hysteria, and attempts to gerrymander electoral maps erode the principle of fair representation, it’s fair to say the U.S. is facing some very deep challenges right now. Add to that the rollback of minority rights, courts stacked with hard-right judges, federal agencies being weaponised against political opponents, and violent white-supremacist groups emboldened to step out of the shadows, it feels like a country in crisis. One that many fear edges ever closer to authoritarianism. You can feel it on the streets of D.C. where I arrived this morning to see the National Guard patrolling the streets.

The sight that greeted as we emerged from D.C's train station

Amidst the backdrop of all of that, not to mention the ongoing war and starvation of people in Gaza as a result of the Israeli blockade, it’s honestly felt really hard this summer to promote a cookbook. The news cycle is relentlessly awful, the political mood heavy, and at times it has seemed frivolous to talk about recipes or herbs or the small joys of cooking.

And yet, cooking is what grounds me. It’s the thread that runs through every season of my life — the way I take care of my family, how I connect with my roots, and how I find joy when the world feels brittle. Food has always been more than sustenance for me. It’s been an anchor. To sit down at a table, to cook a meal, to pass a dish across to someone else — these are acts of care as old as humanity. They don’t erase the wider crises of the world, but they give us energy and courage to keep going.

So with that in mind, if you are in D.C this week, please join me at Bold Fork Books this Wednesday and New York, I’ll be at Books Are Magic on Thursday to dive into all this and more 🌿

And if you are wondering if the US has indeed slid into dictatorship, well, the Guardian just published an article asking that same question. Let me know what you think!

Yasmin x