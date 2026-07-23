Hello hello! It’s a hot minute since I last wrote, as my previous Substack post was derailed a few weeks ago when my daughter was hospitalised for scarlet fever. Yes, I know this sounds like a Victorian disease straight out of a Dickens novel. Turns out it is yet another infectious childhood illness I’d never heard of that runs riot in early years and scathes young children. It took a few weeks for us all to recover from the ordeal but thankfully she is back to her usual singing, cheery self and I have stopped waking up every couple of hours through the night to check on her. Our stint in hospital deepened my longstanding appreciation for modern antibiotics, Ms Rachel and take out pizza from Proud Mary (I highly recommend the Cavolo Crescendo).

It’s a cliche but health crises really do bring life into sharp focus and re-organise priorities. I’ve purposefully taken on less paid work over the last few years to meet the demands of early motherhood and that’s often felt quite stressful as its had a marked financial impact on our family. But I was so grateful when my daughter was ill that I didn’t have to worry about what a boss might say and could just take the best part of two weeks off to look after her. I came back to work just as everyone seemed to have slowed down or signed off for summer and that was also quite revelatory. As a freelancer, it’s not something I usually do, even though I’m always preaching to others about the value of taking regular breaks. But I have felt inspired to this summer, sitting with the realisation that the time passes quicker when we are rushed and busy, and that this year, I wanted to savour it. And with that in mind – and inspired by the wonderful writer Alice Vincent’s brilliant Substack – here are some things I’ve been savouring of late.