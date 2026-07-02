There are times in my life when my world feels so hectic that I need to take a step back. And on those occasions, I take myself off for a solo trip. When I was younger, these were often big adventures: a month in Mexico, a one-way ticket to Thailand, landing in São Paulo with just a copy of Lonely Planet and the scribbled phone number of a friend of a friend. Back then, the fantasy was adventure, possibility, the thrill of not knowing exactly where I would end up. These days, after two decades of extensive travels across the globe, my wanderlust has faded a little. I still need to switch off, only now, the fantasy isn’t so much disappearing into a Brazilian carnival as it is being unreachable. No one asking where the socks are or needing a snack. No one needing me, just for a little while.

Since becoming a mother, I’ve started taking “micro-breaks” between for 24-48 hours long and, through trial and error, I’ve worked out a formula that can reset me. This week I went to Margate, a small coastal town around two hours’ drive from London. I stayed in the small and boutique Fort Road Hotel, which is one of my favourite hotels in the UK, and followed a few simple rules that meant I came home feeling genuinely replenished.

I’m sharing my little formula with you in case you also need a reset but don’t quite know how to make it happen. And to give you permission to actually do it. So often we feel we need to go on a long two break or a far flung place to properly rest, but actually, I believe that with just a few boundaries and the right ingredients, you can come back to yourself fairly quickly. I write this knowing that for some, even 24 hours away isn’t always possible. Childcare, money, work, health, caring responsibilities — all of these things shape what rest is available to us. But I do think the principles I’ve written about below can be adapted. The point is not about having the perfect trip, it’s about creating a small pocket of time where you can hear yourself think again.

Rule one: Get offline

On Monday morning I got into my car. Before I drove off, I deleted email, news apps, social media and WhatsApp. Woohoo, freedom!

This one rule clears my head more than anything else. As I’ve written about before, I have two phones, one of which only my husband has the number for. It is bliss to be able to switch off from the noise of everyone and everything, and it instantly relaxes me knowing that no one can contact me.

We live in a world of constant stimulation and input from screens, phones, apps and social media. It often makes me frazzled (scientific term) but more than that, the constant noise makes it hard to actually work out how I’m feeling about anything. As a creative person, it’s also very difficult to have new ideas if your brain doesn’t have time to rest and digest.

Rule two: Visit the sea

There is nothing I find more soothing than staring at the sea. I could do it for hours, and on these trips I do. I walk by the sea, I eat by the sea, I write by the sea, and I just sit and stare at the sea. It does more for me than any other “wellness” activity. I learned recently that there is a Greek word for this – of course there is – thalassophile, which means a person who loves the ocean and feels a deep, magnetic pull to coastal environments, often relying on water for mental peace. I have never felt more seen by a word. My husband on the other hand is an orophile, someone who loves mountains, climbing and going for long hikes on hilly terrain. Before we had Mitra, we would sometimes would go on separate holidays and some people found this strange. In reality, we were just both supporting each other to do the things we know we loved and which would give us a sense of peace. Work out where your happy place is, not where it should be or where other people’s is, and go there.

Rule three: Go for a swim

Without wishing to sound like yet another Guardian journalist proclaiming the benefits of wild swimming, there really is nothing like a cool dip in an outside body of water to reset the nervous system. But even if you don’t like the idea of swimming in the sea (and hey, I live in the UK, I get it), a swim in a pool can be just as restorative I think. There is something about submerging yourself in water: the weightlessness, the way you have to take deep, full breaths, the rhythmic and repetitive motion, as well as the physical sensation on your skin, just makes the whole experience deeply calming. You always sleep better after a swim too, that’s just facts. If there is nowhere to swim where you are, take a long hot bath.

Highlights from Margate and the Fort Road Hotel

Rule four: Have a massage

If you are stuck in your head (and who isn’t these days?) a massage is one of the main ways you can get back into your body. Whenever I go on a longer break, I book a massage for the first day I arrive. It’s great for getting aches and pains off after a long flight, but it also sends a message to your body: OK it’s time to relax now. In Margate I had a massage in the spa at No.42 Guesthouse, which a fabulous bar and restaurant with views directly over the bay. The masseuse sent me out smelling of rose and lavender and I sat in a haze staring at the sea for an hour afterwards.

Rule five: Book a great restaurant for dinner

Solo dining is such a deep pleasure for me. I love eating and I love food, and when I go for dinner on my own, I can really take my time and savour dishes and flavours. I’ve had two great meals on my own in recent days: a classic steak frites with oysters to start at PomUs in Margate, and a thrilling grilled peach and taleggio salad, and a cold summer spaghetti at Jolene back in London. I need to talk about this last dish for a moment so please bear with me. The warm noodles were tossed with copious amounts of butter, black pepper and parmesan and sat in a tangled pile on top of a chilled fresh tomato broth, something akin to gazpacho perhaps, flavoured with garlic, salt, lots of olive oil, a dash of raw onion all blended together. It was so refreshing and yet hearty and comforting at the same time and I loved the contrast between the two elements. Being on my own meant I could properly savour every bite. Again, resist being on your phone at your meal. Bring a book, stare out of the window, listen in to the gentle hum of other people’s conversations. Let yourself be there.

After my dinner on Monday evening, I went for another walk by the sea. It was still light at 9pm, and then I headed to the roof terrace of the hotel to watch the sun go down. I was in bed by 10pm with a good novel, and it was the simplest day in many ways, but I can’t remember the last time it felt so spacious. So much of modern life tries to sell us rest as something complicated or out of reach. Often, what we need is much simpler — a short car journey, a good swim, a delicious dinner and a little pocket of time in which nobody needs anything from us and we are allowed, finally, to hear ourselves think.

I came back to London yesterday feeling more energised and clearer and with a bit more patience for my toddler. And sometimes, just that is enough.

Have you gone on any solo trips recently? Would you like you? I’m here for any stories or questions about them! I love travelling with others, but travelling on your own brings its a certain kind of magic with it. I’ve already booked my next trip in October.

Yasmin x

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