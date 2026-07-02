Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emma Gannon's avatar
Emma Gannon
1d

Oh I love this xx

Reply
Share
Rachel Smith's avatar
Rachel Smith
7h

I resonated with so much of this. For me another ‘switch’ is travelling somewhere by train- once, when things were incredibly stressful, I went to Ely by train for the day- with absolutely no plans. It did wonders for my brain. Thanks for all the reminders!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yasmin Khan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture