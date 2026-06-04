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I survived the recent heatwave in London (just about) on a daily regimen of crisp, chilled watermelon, swims at the outdoor, cold-water swims in the West Reservoir, closing all windows and curtains from 10am, and delicately balancing fans on chairs in every room while hoping my toddler didn’t knock one over on herself. Reader, we made it.

This recent record-breaking heatwave has come after a series of increasingly warm summers (hi, climate change! 👋🏽), which have changed how many of us experience the city in these warmer months. In my case, that involves trying not leaving the house at all from 11am–4pm, firmly channelling my Middle Eastern ancestors. But scorching heatwaves aside, I do love this season and it is, in my mind, the best time to enjoy this amazing city. So, with that in mind, this week I thought I’d share some of my favourite things to do in London in the summer.

A Picnic With a View

Did you know that London has around 3,000 parks and public green spaces? And that 20% of the city’s total area is dedicated to public green space? For reasons I’ve never quite understood, as soon as the temperature starts creeping up to, say, 22 degrees (71 Fahrenheit), Londoners start appearing in their beachwear at local parks from 10am, desperate to catch some rays. But, you don’t need to pull out your bikini every time the clouds part to enjoy what London’s parks have to offer. In the long summer evenings, when it stays light until around 9.30pm, one of the nicest things you can do is gather with picnic blankets, M&S picky bits and provisions from the local off-licence. My favourite spot to do this is Parliament Hill in Hampstead Heath (pictured above) where you can gaze out across the city, warm beer in hand, and imagine you are a character in a David Nicholls novel.

Feast on the South Bank’s Cultural Offerings

I’ve been living in London for almost 25 years and still get a thrill every time I walk over Waterloo Bridge (mentally reciting my favourite Wendy Cope poem, After the Lunch of course). But the next best thing about being close to the River Thames is the glorious South Bank, home to the Southbank Centre, the National Theatre, BFI Southbank, Hayward Gallery and, my personal favourite, Royal Festival Hall.

From outdoor cocktails to art exhibitions, literary readings, comedy nights, music concerts and family-friendly dance parties, the range of events is endlessly impressive, and the number of free events is outstanding. Every summer, a musical legend curates the Meltdown festival – past curators include Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, David Byrne, M.I.A. and Chaka Khan – and this summer Harry Styles is in charge of the programme bringing together an eclectic mix of musicians.

Tapas and Free Open-Air Movies by the River

One of the joys of living in London is that you can travel the world through the food you eat, and one of my favourite spots for summer evenings is José Pizarro’s Spanish restaurants on Bermondsey Street. I love the casual, intimate vibe of his tapas bar, José, which is so transportive and makes me feel like I’m in Andalusia. But his restaurant, Pizarro, just a few doors down, often has more space and is also wonderful.

Either way, in both spaces you can knock back delicious Spanish-style gin and tonics or a glass of vino alongside traditional tapas dishes — gildas, croquetas, gambas galore. From there, it’s just a short stroll to the river, where you can catch FREE open-air film screenings of movies such as King Richard and Bend it Like Beckham at The Clubhouse as part of Summer by the River. Other places offering free outdoor films in the summer include Everyman on the Canal at King’s Cross, where you can watch a film on the steps beside Regent’s Canal. Don’t forget to bring your own popcorn. And a blanket.

V&A East and the Olympic Park

Like many Londoners, I was boringly cynical about the Olympics in 2012, but it turns out we were all wrong. Not only was it an amazing event for the city — which everyone still harks on about— its legacy has transformed the area into a much-loved cultural family-friendly site. A particularly rich area is the East Bank: home to Sadler’s Wells East, BBC Music, the London College of Fashion and the newly opened V&A East Museum, a hipper, younger version of the V+A which explores how creativity shapes global culture and society. I was lucky enough to visit a preview of its opening exhibition, The Music Is Black: A British Story, a celebration of the legacy and influence of Black British music, which is a truly moving piece of cultural record. Even better for food lovers, the team behind Jikoni are running the museum café , which is an homage to immigrant food in the UK, blending influences from South Asian, African, Middle Eastern and East Asian cuisines. You can make a whole day of it: visit the exhibition, have lunch at Café Jikoni, then let the kids run around the fountains and green spaces of the Olympic Park.

Cycle Through Hackney Marshes and Hackney Wick

The waterways of East London come alive in the summer, and one of my favourite ways to experience them is on two wheels be that your own, or a rented Lime bike. Start around Springfield Park or Clapton and cycle south along the canals, through the wide-open stretch of Hackney Marshes, where London suddenly feels as though it has loosened its grip. There are narrowboats drifting by, rowers on the water, pockets of wildflowers and, later in the summer, blackberries growing all along the towpath, which I pick every year to make jam. From there, you can carry on to Hackney Wick. Stop for a cocktail or something to eat at Barge East, or head to Grow, a bar and grassroots music venue, for drinks and music as the light begins to soften.

And perhaps that is what I love most about London in the summer: the city feels a little less hurried, a little more generous. There are long evenings to stretch into, rivers to wander beside, and unexpected pockets of culture, music and food around almost every corner. Yes, there will be heatwaves, sweaty Tube journeys and the occasional moment when you find yourself desperately googling “portable air-conditioning units” at 2am. But when the sun is shining and the city is in bloom, there really is nowhere I’d rather be. *cue putting on LDN by Lily Allen*

Have a great week

Yasmin x