Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

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Hulya Erdal's avatar
Hulya Erdal
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Wonderful recommendations.

I'm gonna add to this taking a walk down Green Lanes, Haringey for a cheeky Turkish kebab, pastry or dessert.

And a stroll down Walthamstow market (my hometown) for the sounds and flavours of East London life!

Bring on the heatwave, there really is nothing like London when the summer is hot, and the music is blaring from cars sitting in traffic! And I mean that with joy! I love it!

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