I hadn’t expected to find myself lying on my sofa at 8.53am on a wet and windy Tuesday morning curled up with Nigella Lawson but, dear reader, here we are.

Having ushered my partner and toddler out to work and nursery (wave, bye!, close door, breathe a massive sigh of relief), my first hour of the day normally consists of tidying, putting a load of washing on, and sitting down to go through my work to do list — a delayed newspaper feature I was commissioned to write whirring anxiously in my mind.

But then I spotted How to Eat, Nigella’s seminal debut, on my bookshelf and, for no reason other than remembering there was a section on feeding children (and when you have a pressing writing deadline, distractions come more easily), I picked it up.

I had intended to flick through it, maybe find something to make later in the week, but instead I sat, burrowing deeper into the sofa, reading and laughing, utterly enchanted. I didn’t look up again for 30 minutes, until a glance at the clock made me realise I was late starting work. I carefully folded over the corner of a page containing a recipe that had caught my eye and made a mental note to make the rhubarb meringue soon.

So much has been written about Nigella Lawson’s prolific career as an author, journalist, broadcaster and unabashed food enthusiast. Primarily known to British, American and Australian audiences through her television work, she has achieved national treasure status and is known on a first-name basis alone. Whilst I’ve always enjoyed watching her on television (and I can’t to see her on the next season of Bake Off) it is her writing that I have connected with most and I have read How to Eat, from cover to cover, on countless occasions.

The book, Nigella’s debut, was published in 1998 and my copy — a first paperback edition — came out the following year, which coincided with when I went to university. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say the book taught me how to cook. Or rather, how to cook food that I hadn’t grown up eating.

I remember feeling very glamorous in my twenties, living in a flatshare in Brixton, south London, assembling three-course meals of British classics such as shepherd’s pie or trifle, that felt a world away from the Persian khoreshts, Pakistani dals and rice pilafs I grew up with. I felt a particular sense of achievement making homemade lemon curd from scratch one day, a dozen lemon halves strewn across the kitchen counter, thinking as I spread it over hot buttered toast that, with its lip-puckering tartness and daffodil-yellow colour, it tasted like bottled sunshine.

So it’s all the more remarkable to me that almost 30 years after it was published, it’s still a book I return to. Though these days more for Nigella’s supportive and unapologetically assertive views on how to feed children. I remember picking it up when I started weaning my daughter 18 months ago and finding it so reassuring that someone else, like me, felt there was slightly too much nonsense around feeding children and maybe they could just eat good food, like we do? At the time I was immersed in NHS guidelines about feeding infants bland purées, which my daughter, with good sense, never took to. Chickpea and butternut squash coconut curry were her much-loved early purees (now, in toddlerhood, rejected with a turn of the head and a sniff as she is currently in a phase of refusing to eat chickpeas whole but devouring them ferociously in the hummus I serve her, so who’s really won that one, Mitra, I smirk to myself).

But back to Nigella and this extraordinary book, which is written with such wit, candour and practical wisdom that it genuinely feels like that old cliché of having a friend in the kitchen with you. Unlike many modern cookbooks, it is text-heavy, with not a single photograph of a recipe. This says so much about her skill as a writer that I only properly noticed this when I sat down to write this piece. You never feel the absence of photography in How to Eat. Rather, like a good novel, the sensory detail of the writing allows you to conjure up mouth-watering smells and textures in your own mind, where they become even more evocative (as anyone who has watched a disappointing film adaptation of a beloved book knows).

This is fitting perhaps, because I feel that at its heart, this is a storybook as much as a cookbook, telling the tale of what it means to live a life in which food is comfort, joy, togetherness, necessity, celebration and indulgence all at once. Broken down into chapters such as One and Two, Fast Food, Cooking in Advance, Weekend Lunch, Low Fat, Dinner, Feeding Babies and Small Children (including, FYI, a very useful section on children’s birthday parties), it tells the story about how food marks all aspects of our lives and encourages us to enjoy it with ease and with abandon. “Easier said than done, I know” she remarks on a few occasions.

One of the book’s funniest sections is where she presents a menu for entertaining — you know, when you want a few dishes that go together, plus pudding, for four or six people for different settings. There are the menus you would imagine, for the seasons, outdoor eating, special occasions such as Christmas or Thanksgiving. But then there are the ones which have their own specific Nigella twist from Camp, But Only Slightly, dinner for 6 (pheasant with gin, little gem with green goddess dressing and pavlova, if you were curious), Tarted Up Homey Dinner (chicory and mustard salad, ham and pea orzotto with leeks, poached pistachio-sprinkled apricots stuffed with crème fraîche) and the decidedly un-PC White Trash Lunch for 6 (Ham in Coca-Cola, parsley potatoes and cherry pie).

Decades on, what’s interesting to me now is that I can spot the diversity in the recipes in a way I didn’t when I was younger and was heading straight for the British classics. I can now attest to the moreishness of her Indian-inspired Panch-phoran Aloo (spiced potatoes), the punchy fieriness of the Cambodian Hot and Sour Beef Salad and the transportive quality of the Turkish Delight Figs that taste like a rose garden in early summer.

When I first read How to Eat in my twenties, I think I saw it mostly as a manual for becoming the sort of woman I wanted to be: generous, capable, someone who could whip up an apple tart from scratch for friends. Reading it today, more tired, in mid-life, and constantly wiping something sticky off a surface (or off myself), I find myself drawn to different aspects of the book, the practicality, the humour, the reassurance and the permission not to strive for perfection.

It made me think of something I was once told about good writing: that the real achievement of a book is its ability to grow alongside you. At 21, How to Eat taught me how to cook. At 45, it’s reminded me how to live. The best cookbooks don’t simply sit on our shelves collecting dust; they become woven into the story of who we are.

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