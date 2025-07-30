The Culture Club 🍒
Thanks to everyone who has bought a copy of my new book Sabzi (the Halloumi Lasagna seems to be a big hit!). If you’ve enjoyed the book, please consider leaving an online review from the place you ordered it – I’ll be forever grateful! The book is out in the USA and Canada at the end of August and I’ll be announcing the US book tour next week 👀. Until then, if you are in the Americas, please consider a pre-order, it really does help authors so much.
The poetwrote a moving essay this week called Are We Allowed to Enjoy Things While Gaza is Starving which I found so thoughtful and considered. I carry a heavy weight with me all the time with regards to the genocide with acute waves of sadness, anger and grief hitting me on an almost daily basis. But of course, the multitude of human existence and my privilege means I also experience joy, pleasure and delight on a daily basis too (truly the best aspect of parenting a 1-year-old is how much unbridled laughter each day contains). So I hope this list brings some needed respite from the heaviness of the news. We need not feel guilty for enjoying our lives, as long as we are also spending part of our time and income helping others. So keep sharing, talking, writing, donating and protesting in any way you can. Every little contribution makes a difference in the short, medium and long term 🇵🇸
Cherry season is well and truly underway which means it’s time to make my annual cherry pie. It takes time to make pastry, fill it with fruit and bake it in the oven but the rewards - sweet, sticky, crisp and comforting pie – are totally worth it. The recipe I always use is from Stella Parks’ Brave Tart: Iconic American Desserts which is a truly wonderful cookbook. It’s also up on Serious Eats so you can get the recipe here
I had a great meal at The Bull Inn in Totnes whilst visiting the area as part of my book tour. It’s one of my favourite pub restaurants in the UK. The food is locally sourced, seasonal, organic and packed with flavour and colour – taking inspiration from Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences as well as British classics.
Also on the book tour I ate at Solina pasta, a casual neighbourhood pasta joint in Bath Spa with a small menu of freshly prepared pasta. I ate spagetti in a shellfish bisque with pangrattato and it was truly exquisite.
