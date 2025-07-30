Thanks to everyone who has bought a copy of my new book Sabzi (the Halloumi Lasagna seems to be a big hit!). If you’ve enjoyed the book, please consider leaving an online review from the place you ordered it – I’ll be forever grateful! The book is out in the USA and Canada at the end of August and I’ll be announcing the US book tour next week 👀. Until then, if you are in the Americas, please consider a pre-order, it really does help authors so much.

which I found so thoughtful and considered. I carry a heavy weight with me all the time with regards to the genocide with acute waves of sadness, anger and grief hitting me on an almost daily basis. But of course, the multitude of human existence and my privilege means I also experience joy, pleasure and delight on a daily basis too (truly the best aspect of parenting a 1-year-old is how much unbridled laughter each day contains). So I hope this list brings some needed respite from the heaviness of the news. We need not feel guilty for enjoying our lives, as long as we are also spending part of our time and income helping others. So keep sharing, talking, writing, donating and protesting in any way you can. Every little contribution makes a difference in the short, medium and long term 🇵🇸