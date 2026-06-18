It’s Refugee Week here in the UK, an opportunity to celebrate, honour and provoke conversations about refugee rights. This year’s theme is courage, and it feels painfully apt. Courage is what it takes to leave your home, your language, your family, your memories and everything familiar behind in order to survive. But courage is also what it takes for the rest of us to refuse the slow normalisation of the demonisation of people fleeing their homes in search of safety.

Refugee rights is a topic very close to my heart. I have close family members who have sought asylum in countries across the world to escape persecution, conflict and economic hardship. My own parents only ended up settling in the UK because of the political situation in Iran in the 1980s and I know very well that the life and opportunities I have been given are, in large part, because of the luck of being born in the right place at the right time.

That knowledge has shaped so much of my work. In my book Ripe Figs, I traced stories of migration and refuge across the Eastern Mediterranean, following the ways people carry food, memory, grief and culture with them when they are forced to move. Since that book was published, I have only become more convinced that we need more people advocating for refugees and migrants across the cultural landscape. We need more stories, more humanity and more resistance to the inflammatory rhetoric of “invasion”, “burden” and “crisis” which has been normalised.

Conversations around the movement of people stir strong emotions and are often surrounded by misinformation. Net migration to the UK has fallen sharply from recent highs, and yet migrants and refugees continue to be used as scapegoats for the years of economic downturn, public spending cuts, a housing crisis, and political failure. Politicians from all sides have chosen, again and again, to blame people with the least power rather than confront the structural decisions that have made life harder for so many people in this country. And the impact is felt by all minority groups in the UK.

Not a week goes by when I don’t speak to friends who are anxious about the direction of travel in Britain. “But where are we going to go?” is a genuine and regular conversation I have with my husband when we read reports about Reform leading in the polls. I try not to dwell on it too much because, honestly, it can feel overwhelming. I used to feel completely certain that this country was my home but now, when I hear the some of the policies coming out of Reform, Labour and Conservative politicians, I feel afraid for my future.

All of which is to say: we cannot be complacent about standing up for migrants and refugees. So, for Refugee Week, I wanted to share three meaningful things you can do.

1. Support Local Groups

Across the country there are brilliant grassroots groups doing the unglamorous, vital work of welcome: helping people access food, clothes, English classes, legal advice, housing support, children’s activities and community. Find out who is doing this work in your area. Donate money if you can. Donate good-quality clothes, laptops, phones or children’s items if they are requested. Volunteer your time.

This week I had the pleasure of sharing a meal with members of the amazing team at Hope for the Young, an inspiring organisation that provides mentoring, advocacy and financial support for young refugees and asylum seekers in the UK.

Their work helps young people access education, settle into their communities and pursue their goals and I found it incredibly moving to hear first-hand from young people who had been recipients of their support about the difference this kind of support can make. So if you live in London and are interested in becoming a mentor to a young person, please consider getting in touch with them. And if you are able to donate, even a small amount, please do.

Hope For the Young brunch at Imad's Syrian Kitchen

2. Challenge misinformation when you hear it

You don’t need to be a policy expert to challenge dehumanising language. Sometimes the most useful thing we can do is calmly push back in everyday conversations: at family gatherings, dinner tables, in WhatsApp groups, at work.

When someone says “we’re full” or “they get everything for free” or “why don’t they come legally?”, ask where they heard that. Ask what they know about the asylum system. Ask what they would do if their own child was unsafe. Ask them if they think its right for our government to be spending money on wars instead of social housing?

You don’t have to win every argument. But you can refuse to let cruelty pass as common sense.

3. Keep telling better stories

The stories we tell about migration matter as they shape what we think is possible and who we see as deserving of dignity, safety and belonging. In 2018, I think I bought about about ten copies of Exit West by Mohsin Hamid to friends for birthdays and Christmas presents as I was so moved by the novel’s love story. Sharing books and films in one way to spread awareness, as is inviting speakers from refugee organisations to your workplace, school, book group or community space. It’s also good to talk to children about why people move and why no one should be punished for seeking safety. A couple of kids books I like on the topic are All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold and The Journey by Francesca Sanna.

Refugee Week is a chance to celebrate the courage, creativity and resilience of people who have sought sanctuary here. But it is also a reminder that courage is required of all of us: the courage to stand up for people seeking safety, to refuse dehumanising language, and to not let those who profit from fear control the story.

For as long as humans have existed, we have moved – for work, love, sanctuary and adventure. The movement of people is not the problem. The unfair rules of the global economy and its endless war machine are. This week and every week may we be reminded that Refugees are Welcome.

Yasmin x