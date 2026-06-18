Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

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Art Vandelay's avatar
Art Vandelay
4d

Thank you so much for writing this, I have felt absolute despair over the last few weeks at times. "You don’t have to win every argument. But you can refuse to let cruelty pass as common sense." - Yes!

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1 reply by Yasmin Khan
Kavita Favelle's avatar
Kavita Favelle
3d

Thanks for sharing ways to challenge the rhetoric. It can be so depressing to hear people you had considered reasonable, compassionate and decent trot out some of the awful propaganda against immigrants, but your reminder that it's worth challenging is a good one. Even if we can't change the mind of the person speaking, it can at least plant the thought in their minds that no, everyone doesn't agree, and especially so if there are others present who hear the exchange.

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