Thank you for subscribing to this newsletter, I really appreciate you being here! If you have enjoyed my writing and recipes, please consider upgrading to becoming a paid subscriber. Your support enables me to continue with this Substack and also supports the hours of writing and thinking that goes into it. Thanks so much! x

The temperature dropped abruptly when I returned to the UK last week, throwing me into mild-panic at the prospect of the end of summer.

I love the fresh excitement of spring, lean into the cosiness of winter, but autumn? Meh, I could do without it. Its confusing weather patterns mean I’m never dressed properly, always either sweating profusely or unnecessarily freezing, wishing I’d worn a jumper. The autumn leaves look pretty for about five minutes before turning into slippery death traps that have me scrabbling on the pavement. My hair frizzes at the first sign of drizzle. And I get none of that “new school term” energy everyone always goes on about at this time of year (a lot of people really liked school, huh?). For me, I get more of a quiet sense of foreboding thinking that here in the UK we’re about to slide into several months of damp, dark gloom.

And yet… September has its consolations. The farmers’ markets brim with late-summer abundance and if you are a lover of fresh produce this is the best time of the year with ripe figs aplenty, juicy and sweet corn cobs in their prime, and stone fruits enjoying their final song. So this week I’m sharing a salad that bottles that fleeting warmth that carries us through this month. It’s a salad that tastes like the memory of summer holidays – a mix of blackberries, nectarines, tomatoes, and torn chunks of burrata – but with enough heft to carry you into autumn.

Nectarine, Blackberry and Burrata Salad

This recipe’s success relies on the sweetness of your fruit, so taste those tomatoes, nectarines, and blackberries before you assemble it, and adjust the dressing if they’re a little sharp. Fennel fronds, dill, or parsley make nice additions here so feel free to add a tablespoon or two of those herbs if you have them. And feel free to sub the walnuts for hazelnuts or flaked almonds if you prefer them. Oh and don’t forget to leave the burrata out of the fridge for twenty minutes before you tear it open, so it has time to come to room temperature. Some fresh, crusty bread on the side would work well here too.

Serves 2

2 tbsp walnuts (or hazelnuts)

1 medium or 2 small tomatoes, quartered

2 handfuls of mixed leaves (I used Riverford’s salad leaves plus a handful of rocket)

1/2 a ripe nectarine, sliced into thin wedges

A handful of blackberries

1 burrata

Dressing

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp honey (optional, if your produce is sharp)

Salt and black pepper

Method

Toast the walnuts in a small pan over medium heat for a minute or two until they go glossy. Tip onto a plate and leave to cool. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, honey (if using), and a pinch of salt and black pepper. Place the salad leaves, tomatoes, and walnuts in a shallow serving bowl. Pour over the dressing and mix gently with your hands. Carefully add the sliced nectarine and blackberries, and mix once more — lightly and briefly — with your hands. Tear the burrata (or slice if it’s very runny) and nestle into the leaves. Finish with a final flourish of olive oil and black pepper.

This salad always feels like a small act of resistance against the damp and the dark, like one last burst of brightness before autumn properly sets in. I’m curious to know, where do you stand on autumn? And what’s your favourite way to hold onto summer on a plate?

Hope you enjoy the recipe!

Yasmin x