Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

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Rukmini Iyer's avatar
Rukmini Iyer
4d

This is so sweet and completely agree, the around 2 year old stage is adorable - I find everything mine does hilarious and charming. Your piece summed it up about the lack of self consciousness singing!

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1 reply by Yasmin Khan
Rosie Birkett's avatar
Rosie Birkett
4d

Love this so much Yasmin, and yes, the toddler phase is so sweet and so much fun. They give zero Fs and see the world with such wonder and curiosity. It's fleeting and so precious. My son, who is not really talking yet, sings the minute he wakes up and when he's trying to go to sleep. I want to bottle it! xx

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