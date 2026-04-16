my daughter, making dinner

We hear a lot about the magic of newborns. The sleepy cuddles. The tiny fingers. The sweet smell of their first hair. But that wasn’t my experience of it. This week I’m writing about the shift I’ve experienced in motherhood these last six months and the unbridled joy that I didn’t see coming.

It’s 5:47am. My daughter is lying on top of me like a beached whale, an empty bottle of discarded milk thrown to my side as I try not to think about it soaking onto the bedsheets. I feel a twinge of guilt that I haven’t dropped her milk bottles yet, knowing full well that on Mumsnet this probably qualifies as a safeguarding issue against her milk teeth (even though they fall out anyway, so I’m not entirely sure what the issue is?).

I rest my hand on her head, lying as still as I can in the hope that by bringing her into bed this morning we’ll all get an extra 30 minutes of sleep. She pushes my hand away. “No! Maman!” Then extends her chubby fingers towards my face and shoves one firmly up my right nostril with the clinical focus of an ENT specialist.

I stifle a laugh, still pretending to be asleep, as she enthusiastically rummages about. Eventually she pulls her finger out and ceremonially wipes it across my face.

I crack up at this and she does too, collapsing into giggles. She knew it would break me. Now that it’s confirmed I’m awake, she pops out her dummy (another thing to feel guilty about) and starts singing the ABCs at the top of her voice, with the confidence of someone headlining Glastonbury.

Eventually, I relent and turn on the light. “Want to get up, Mitra?”

“Yesh,” she replies, lifting her head, before immediately renegotiating the deal by collapsing back into my neck for a kiss.

My daughter turns two in a few weeks, and it feels like an important milestone to mark, but not least because my life could not feel more different from how it did a year ago.

Early motherhood was, quite honestly, a tough experience for me. I still shudder when I think about those exhausting first six months. How much I struggled with breastfeeding, the impact of a traumatic birth with medical negligence, the loneliness and isolation of sitting at home day after day, the relentless sleep deprivation that gave me intrusive thoughts, the identity shift, and the unexpected weight gain that made me feel like an alien in my own body.

I remember going out for dinner when my daughter was five months old and telling a friend I was worried I’d made a massive mistake. I had assumed the hard part would be getting a baby. I hadn’t fully considered the part where you then have to live with one. I loved my daughter, of course. In fact, I loved her so much that I had delusional ideas about what levels of maternal self-sacrifice were acceptable in order to meet her every need (this was one of my many mistakes). But I hadn’t been prepared for the anxiety that punctuated those early months.

Because of the particular circumstances of my path to motherhood, there was an added shame in admitting that. I had struggled, quite publicly, for many years to have a baby, which meant that both those close to me and more casual acquaintances were expressively overjoyed when it finally happened. “You must be so happy!” I was constantly told. And it was true I was intensely intensely grateful, that was true. But happy? That felt very far from my experience in those early days.

Two years on, life could not feel more different. The joy everyone promised me at the beginning arrived shortly after my daughter’s first birthday and this may or may not have something to do with the fact we sleep trained her and she started sleeping through the night. I truly love being a mother now and get unexpected pangs of broodiness every time another pregnancy announcement appears. Whether I’ll have another child feels uncertain, but for now I’m leaning fully into the toddler years. Because for me, this stage has enabled me to embrace the version of motherhood that I think works best for me. Chaotic, messy, and very very funny.

There is so much pressure to “enjoy every minute” after a new baby is born, a phrase that was directed at me constantly and which ignores the fact that, for some mothers, those early months can feel like being in the trenches. Toddlers, meanwhile, are cast as difficult tiny tyrants: defiant, boundary-pushing, tantrum-prone, exhausting. And yes, of course, there are moments like that, usually when they’re tired or hungry but for me, nothing has been sweeter than this phase.

She's in her babychino and croissant era

Their boundless joy and unbridled enthusiasm is contagious, whether that’s for assembling bold, mismatched outfits (different coloured socks? Why not! skirts over jeans? Give it a try!) or force feeding me “food” they’ve “cooked” in their play kitchen (more porridge Maman?) On a recent train journey, my daughter spent 40 minutes staring out of the window, alternating between singing “Baa Baa Black Sheep” and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and I found myself admiring her complete lack of awareness or embarrasment for how out of tune she was. There is something so refreshing about the way toddlers embody their experiences with such breeziness in comparison to the second guessing and self-criticism that dominates so much of adult life.

Then there’s the slow unfolding of a personality — their quirks, their humour, their strange little obsessions. My daughter currently insists on wearing her swimming costume plus her inflatable arm bands, over her normal clothes as she sits around playing with her teddies in the living room.

And the first friendships, spoken about with total seriousness. The “kiss it better” requests. The relentless energy which has doubled my daily step count. The unbridled honesty (“yucky!”, she exclaims, as her face fills with horror and food is slowly regurgitated).

The way it forces you to live differently: to stop caring so much about the petty irritations of work and, no matter how bleak the outside world feels, make an effort to lift your mood so you can properly take care of someone else.

So here’s to toddlers — the mess, the food refusals, the defiance, the singing (so much singing). And a reminder that in parenting, the highs and lows don’t arrive on schedule. For some of us, the joy comes later and this is the part no one really says out loud. Possibly because they’re too tired, or because their toddler has a finger up their nose.