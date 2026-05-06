I burst into tears at Specsavers last week which feels like it should be the opening line of an emo British folk song, but was actually just a woman in her mid-forties not quite knowing how to process change.

It wasn’t Specsavers itself that was the issue, per se. I mean, apart from the terrible overhead lighting, the spotty teenage boys working behind the counter, the rows of budget glasses that made me question my life choices, and the haunting earworm of their advertising campaign permanently ingrained into my brain. But being told that I would need glasses felt like the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.

For context, I’ve actually worn glasses for most of my life. I was diagnosed with severe myopia as a child, meaning that I couldn’t see anything more than about 15cm from my face, and as a result, from the age of six until forty I lived in a rotating cycle of glasses and contact lenses, reaching blindly with my hand for my glasses on the bedside table as soon as I woke up.

Then, five years ago, in March 2020 (remember that super calm and normal time?) I had laser eye surgery, a genuinely life-changing experience that freed me from the half-blindness that had shaped most of my time on earth. It was hands down one of the best decisions I have ever made. Being able to open my eyes in the morning and simply see felt like a miracle. Suddenly I could swim and be aware of what was happening around me. I could stay out late without worrying about contact lens solution. I could wear sunglasses normally. My eyes stopped aching from tiredness and soreness caused by over wearing contacts.

But perhaps more than anything, I no longer felt dependent on a crutch I’d physically carried since childhood. Without glasses or lenses, I had always felt extremely vulnerable as I couldn’t move through the world on my own. So being told that my eyesight had deteriorated again landed far more emotionally than it probably should have done (even though I had been warned at the time of surgery that with such a high initial prescription the results might not last forever). Whilst the deterioration is fairly minor at the moment, I’ll be needing glasses for driving and anytime I need to focus on long distance and I was also told I needed reading glasses to correct a new ailment: age-related deterioration in my close-up vision. I stared at my reflection in the mirror as I tried on a range of new glasses and wasn’t quite sure what I was supposed to be looking at. Because the glasses themselves weren’t really the problem. The issue was that my life was shifting in a myriad of ways I hadn’t seen coming.

The last few weeks have been a time of profound change. I sold my flat in Hackney, East London, an area I’ve lived in for 17 years and which I love deeply, but where I can no longer afford to buy. We’ve had an offer accepted on a new, larger, family home in Walthamstow which I’ve bought with my partner, going in on a house together for the first time which has brought with it so many feelings for both of us. My daughter turned two and we started potty training, the infant years suddenly officially behind us, along with the end of describing her age in months. For a variety of reasons, it’s unlikely we’ll have another child. So among the happiness of seeing my daughter become more independent, there is grief there too. Of a change in my vision of what I thought my parenting would look like. Added to this, my partner got a new job and I sent off a new book proposal, so our work lives are starting a new chapter. And of course, I discovered that the headaches I’d been blaming on stress were actually because I can no longer properly see.

None of these things are catastrophic. In fact, many of them are really positive and very exciting. But together they created a strange emotional pile-up that left me feeling overwhelmed. And suddenly I found myself crying in Specsavers when a very kind woman asked if I’d prefer to try tortoiseshell frames.

I’ve realised over the years that I am not the kind of person who glides through transitions easily but rather I tend to cling on, way past the time I need to make a change, preferring the discomfort of certainty over the fear of the unknown. I also have realised that part of the reason why big changes can feel overwhelming is because they seem to happen without clearly marked transition points. There is simply no pause between one version of yourself and the next, you just keep moving while your life shifts around you with no ability to hit the pause button. And for me at least, that lack of control can feel alarming.

One minute you’re crying in the bathroom holding a newborn who is refusing to sleep and the next you’re crying in the bathroom negotiating with a toddler about whether they’d like to, you know, let out the poo they’ve been holding in for two days while they scream “NO MUMMY NO LOOKING.”

One minute you’re going out dancing and getting wasted until 3am and the next you’re earnestly researching school catchment areas, reading Ofsted reports and trying to decide whether a garden shed work well as an office.

One minute you have what you thought was perfect eyesight and the next a woman is shining a light into your eyeball and asking if you’ve considered varifocals. (I was aghast at this phrase in particular, of course I hadn’t).

I also think modern life asks us to absorb change while continuing to appear to function normally. We are expected to process uncertainty, financial pressure, political instability, parenting, climate anxiety, work stress and endless admin while also replying to emails with “Hope you’re well!”

But sometimes I am not especially well. Sometimes I am standing in the kitchen staring into the fridge unable to remember why I opened it. Sometimes I feel so overstimulated by noise, decisions and life admin that choosing between two pairs of glasses feels emotionally catastrophic. Sometimes I am replying “Absolutely no rush at all!” to emails while internally feeling like a Victorian woman dying of exhaustion.

I think I’ve spent a long time believing that if I just became slightly more organised, slightly calmer, slightly better at time management, I would eventually arrive at some magical state of adulthood where everything felt manageable. But increasingly I’m not sure that place exists. As the joke goes, adulthood is just saying 'after this week, things will calm down' over and over again until you die. Nonetheless, we get through it by admitting when things are hard. It’s hard to move from a house and area you loved. It’s hard to realise you’ll never have a contact nap with a baby again. It’s hard to realise your body is changing in ways you can’t control anymore.

In the past few weeks, as I’ve felt wobbly from change, I’ve turned to a few trusted aides. Carbs in all their forms (we’ve had pasta for dinner every night this week). Going for walks without listening to a podcast. Going to bed early with a mug of haldi doodh and a novel. Getting on a mat and doing some abdominal breathing. And perhaps most unexpectedly, getting glasses again.

A few days after the Specsavers meltdown, I walked home wearing my new lenses and suddenly realised I could properly see individual leaves on trees again and read the signs on the tube from a distance. Slowly, tiny details I hadn’t even realised had disappeared came back into focus and the world looked sharper, brighter, more defined. My headaches stopped. I found my glasses kinda cute. I’ve started looking forward to having a new kitchen which is big enough host parties and of the idea of building a family home.

Because that’s the thing about change. Yes, it can be messy, unpredictable and scary. But hidden somewhere inside all the discomfort, there is also the possibility of seeing your life differently too.