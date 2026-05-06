Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

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Christianne Wilhelmson's avatar
Christianne Wilhelmson
3d

I've been wearing glasses since the age of 9 and my eyesight continued to decline precipitously. I recognized your description of scrambling for glasses to be able to see across the room!. When I got cataract surgery a few years ago it was like free laser surgery. I actually cried when I realized I could see detail! I also loved your description of change. You really can asses what was going on and how tightly you hold on until the moment has passed

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Tamarind Rossetti's avatar
Tamarind Rossetti
3d

Thank you for sharing this! I had a similar experience in Polette discount glasses store in Paris and the more glasses I tried on the bigger the waves of uncertainty and sorrow became. My husband and daughter kept encouraging each new pair as they saw me slipping into some strange internal landscape. In the end, with tears running down my face, I walked out into the noise of the city. I never knew anyone else had a similar experience and it’s beautiful to hear your reflection on the connections to other changes happening in your life.

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