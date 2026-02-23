A quick note –– next month, I’m teaching a workshop at Kings Place in London on ‘How to Tell Stories Through Food’. It’s a brilliant opportunity to learn how to turn ingredients, memories, culture and history into compelling stories across books, journalism, podcasts, and campaigns, with practical exercises and insider tips to inspire creators of all kinds. If you want to step up your food writing, or are simply curious about how to use food as a storytelling tool, this one’s for you! Please share with anyone you think might be interested xx

I don’t know about you, but my mind has been melting these last few weeks. The news cycle feels genuinely unhinged at the moment — from ICE killings in the US, the rise of Reform in the UK, the fallout from the Epstein files, massacres in Iran, a coup in Venezuela, the Gaza “Peace” Board — and somehow it’s only February?! I have a good friend in New York who I regularly exchange voice notes with, and at the moment they mainly seem to start with “WTF!…” before one of us launches into a rant about the truly abysmal state of, well, everything?

So how the hell do we make sense of fast changing world order without imploding in the process? Here’s what I’ve been doing.

As you might remember from my recent newsletters, I’ve spent the last few months trying to break up with my phone and remove myself from the noise of online discourse. It’s not been easy. I’ve been stuck in a toxic relationship with social media for over a decade and it’s a medium I have a love/hate relationship with. I flip daily from finding it intoxicating, addictive, validating, irritating, aggressive and sometimes, just downright funny. Like any break-up, I started off really missing it. After more than a decade of being conditioned to reach for my phone a thousand times a day and post regular updates about all aspects of my saZ~life, I’d grown used to the constant hum of connection and the inflated sense of relevance it brings. But once the initial itch faded (which took about three weeks), I honestly haven’t looked back. I have, however, changed some habits so I don’t feel totally disconnected from what is going on in the world but also don’t feel overwhelmed.

I took out a physical newspaper subscription — the paper landing on the doormat each morning like the good old days — and I give myself 15 minutes every morning, coffee in hand, to read it. My partner gets The New Yorker delivered every week, and we also often buy another, different paper at the weekend (you gotta mix up your news sources folks!), so we always have ways to keep up with whats going on… just in a more analogue form. If it’s a big news day, or there’s a story I particularly care about, I’ll watch Channel 4 News (on catch-up, so I can fast-forward). And that’s it. No refreshing of news apps fifty times a day just because I’m bored waiting for the tube. No doom-scrolling X or Instagram reels. My brain loves it, as it gives me time to process and think, instead of being sucked into staring at a screen.

I’d already bought a watch and a bedside alarm clock a few years back so I could kick my phone out of the bedroom, so this felt like wrenching back another small piece of control from our tech overlords. The one piece of the puzzle I’m still struggling with is WhatsApp and its endless pinging all day. The solution that currently works for me is this: I’ve put a pay-as-you-go SIM card in an old phone. The only person who has this new number is my husband, and I only have my banking app, Google Maps and Spotify on it. This burner phone essentially means I can be out and about in the world but not endlessly contactable. It also means I’m shit at reply to messages in a timely fashion on WhatsApp but I think (hope!) most of my friends and family are used to that now and if not, that’s also OK. We don’t have to be endlessly available for everyone every second of the day.

Some of my friends use WhatsApp on a desktop have said that works well for them. I’ve not tried that yet, but I do sometimes use Instagram via desktop. It just doesn’t seem to suck you in the same way as a phone, so for me it works if I just want to pop on and post something quickly, reply to comments, or check out a specific person’s page.

Paradoxically, spending more time offline has made me feel more engaged. It’s made me ask: where can I actually be effective? It’s also sharpened my focus on what worries me most right now: the normalisation of an extreme-right political culture in the UK, the very real threat Reform poses to people who look like me, and what that signals about where we’re heading. Sometimes I feel bad for not caring enough or doing enough about a specific issue, but I keep returning to a line from the brilliant book Four Thousand Weeks by Oliver Burkeman: that we have to choose the areas we care about and focus on them, because we can’t care about everything equally. Attention is finite. Time even more so.

Getting offline has helped me see on where I want to be active – and how. For me, its about trying to stop the UK slide into the kind of authoritarianism we are seeing in the USA, something I don’t think any of us can be complacent about. More on that in another newsletter…

These are small tweaks – deleting apps, getting a paper delivered, using the desktop versions of platforms – but they’ve made a noticeable difference in my life. How about you? How do you stay informed without being overwhelmed? What have you stopped doing? And what’s helped? Let me know in the comments.

A few things I’ve been enjoying lately

I’ve been going through a phase of watching music documentaries recently, spurred by the re-release of the The Beatles Anthology (Disney+), which I first saw when it came out 30 years ago and which made me fall in love with the Beatles as a teenager. The new version has been remastered and contains additional material that will have you besotted with the Fab Four. I was humming Beatles songs for days and that alone was very uplifting.

I also watched Boybands Forever (BBC), which was surprisingly entertaining and moving, full of 90s gossip, feuds and nostalgia. And I really enjoyed 20 Feet From Stardom (Netflix), an Oscar-winning documentary about the world of backing singers and the legends they supported. Sean Combs: The Reckoning (Netflix) was also a powerful watch, albeit, not for the faint hearted, along with the Russell Brand scandal and the Epstein files, it again brings home the sad reality that powerful men are so often protected, or manage to evade responsibility for years, when they abuse women. Props to 50 cent for being the Exec Producer.

Reading-wise, the novel The Exhibitionist by Charlotte Mendelson about a dysfunctional middle class artist’s family in North London was sharp, funny and uncomfortable in all the right ways. I also whizzed through A Year of Nothing by Emma Gannon, which chronicles twelve months of her burnout and recovery. I read it over the course of one weekend and it felt like a permission slip to slow down. It’s my favourite book of hers to date and so relatable.

I finally got round to visiting Master Wei, a brilliant Xi’an-style spot serving street snacks, noodles and drinks in a down-to-earth atmosphere. If you’re looking for an affordable, casual meal near Bloomsbury, this is the one for you. I’m still thinking about its thick, chewy, biang biang noodles. I got pleasurably transported to Spain via Pizarro in Bermondsey, which was a perfect escape for a cold, rainy February evening — great wine, cool vibe, and fabulous tapas. The bacalao with Basque pil pil sauce, black garlic and wild mushrooms was perfection.

At home, I’ve been battling seasonal colds with the new chicken pho broth from Borough Broth — it’s restorative, fragrant and perfect for when you are craving a takeaway as you can rustle up a fragrant noodle soup in minutes with whatever’s in the back of your fridge. I’ve also developed an obsession with Miso Tasty white miso paste, which I’m using in sauces, soups, salad dressings and even brownies. It’s creamy, slightly sweet and full of umami undertones. Highly recommended.

