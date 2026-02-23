Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Sarah May Grunwald
Feb 23

We aren't meant to know what is happening thousands of miles away 24/7. I was off the socials for almost a year until I was hospitalized for 6 months and really had a lot of time to kill but too anxious and drugged to do anything meaningful and I got back on. I need to leave again. I want to be a part of a community not just watching it.

1 reply by Yasmin Khan
Charlie Breindahl
Feb 26

My daughter has switched the interface on my iPhone to monochrome. It looks less inviting that way. I myself have turned off notifications. The only lasting cure to the lack of connection I have found is to use better alternatives like BlueSky or Mastodon. Everybody is on some app all the time, so meeting people in the real world becomes less and less frequent

