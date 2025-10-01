Holy shit, the news is insane right now. Not that I imagine you need a reminder. I’m spending a lot of time thinking about the current climate and how I want my next project to contribute in some way (so far I think it comes down to – how do we make people less racist? ) but in the meantime I’m also going juggling everyday life and appreciating the small and big things we have around us. So with that in mind, here’s this month’s recommendations round up. I’ve been calling this section Culture Club until now, but I realised what I’m really doing is sharing the books, recipes, and little joys that help me keep going. So I’m renaming it What Got Me Through. Think of it as a small care package of the things that lifted me up this month. I hope they do the same for you.

🍴 In the Kitchen

I tried Dalmatia Croatian Extra Virgin Olive Oil for the first time recently and was blown away with it’s depth and aroma. If you like full bodied olive oils, with a hint of pepper, this is one for you.

Anjali’s Cup Ma’s Haldi Doodh Masala is what I’m drinking to ease me into the autumn and help me get a good night’s sleep. It’s a fragrant Ayurvedic-inspired spice mix that you blend with milk, celebrating the millennia-old, go-to remedy of Indian mothers.

Don’t hate me but I love pumpkin season (as told to NY Mag’s Grub Street Diet many years ago). I picked up a jar of Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Butter on my recent trip to the US and am slathering it on toast with almond butter most days. It somehow makes my mornings feel a bit festive when the news is grim. There is similar recipe in my first book The Saffron Tales, if you want to re-create it yourself.

🍴 Out in the World

I saw the devastating but hilarious play Till the Stars Come Down in London’s West End which chronicles a family’s personal and societal struggles through the prism of a wedding day. I thought it dealt with issues around immigration really thoughtfully and also was just very funny.

I haven’t seen this yet but have just booked tickets to see the joyous Lenny Henry perform the smash hit play Every Brilliant Thing which is a one person show about depression, shaped around a boy’s desire to write a list of 1,000 brilliant things in the world.

📚 On My Bedside Table

I read a lot of novels whilst on my book tour and this was by far the funniest - Wedding People by Alison Espach begins with a dark premise of a troubled woman battling with her mental health after a bad divorce and breakdown, but manages to be so witty and dry in its humour, with exceptional dialogue that it had me laughing out loud. If you were a fan of Meg Mason’s Sorrow and Joy, you’ll love this.

The other great novel I read this month was The Names by Florence Knapp, which has an wonderfully original premise — how would a person’s life be different if they had another name. It is so beautiful observed, moving and tragic yet somehow so compelling. An exceptional debut.

🖋 On My Screen

I’ve been seeking a lot of comfort telly recently so happily binge-watched Amandaland in two days and can confirm it is hilarious (and maybe even better than Motherland? At the very least, it’s a highly worthy spin off)

Watching the above got me on a Sharon Horgan trip so I also finally got round to watching Bad Sisters which was much darker than I anticipated, but absolutely exceptional in terms of plot, pacing and script. If you like dark comedy, this is for you. 🎧 In My Ears

I loved putting together the music playlist for a recent interview with the legend that is Cerys Matthews on BBC 6 Music and have been listening to the tracks every since. It was my fifth time on the show and this time Cerys asked me to share songs that reflect some of the stories and recipes in my book Sabzi. The result? Banging Bhangra tracks, a rousing Italian political folk anthem, a reflective song from the Gazan Youth Choir and the tune I like to dance around the living room to with my daughter. You can have a listen on BBC Sounds to the full interview and songs, two hours in.

✨ Those were mine! Now I’d love to know: what got you through September? Any comfort recipes, TV shows, or books you’d recommend? Drop them below and I’ll include a few reader picks next time.

Have a great week

Yasmin xx