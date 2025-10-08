Algarve, Portugal. I was here last week and didn’t take any snaps of it! Photo by Paula Sotomayor on Unsplash

Dear friends,

I’ve been thinking a lot recently about my smartphone addiction and how much I dislike the person it makes me. How often I reach for it without thinking, how I toggle endlessly between apps as if something urgent is waiting, the late-night (or early-morning) scrolling. So many moments where I could be resting, connecting, or creating are instead spent making tech companies richer by giving them my attention.

It also makes for uncomfortable parenting. There’s something profoundly unsettling about watching your child discover the world while you’re half-there — physically present, but mentally scattered. A quick sneaky look at Instagram, scrolling Substack Notes, or trying to catch up on the seemingly endless WhatsApp messages behind my daughter’s head is not a good look for me.

I’ve been immersed in online life this summer as having a new book out has demanded more time online to promote it, but now I’ve reached the end of that campaign I’m re-evaluating what that means going forward. I’m tired of that twitch in my hand that sends me reaching for a screen, the small adrenaline rush of notifications, the strange sense of absence when I try to leave it behind. It’s time to make some changes.

Recently I read an essay in Polyester called “Must We All Be Making Reels to ‘Make It’ in Our Careers?” and found myself nodding through every paragraph. The writer questions the tyranny of visibility and how creative labour has been warped by algorithms that reward noise over nuance. It articulated what I’ve been feeling for years, that the demand to be constantly online doesn’t just eat time, it also eats depth.

At the same time, I’ve revisited the work of best-selling author Professor Cal Newport whose writings on digital minimalism and deep focussed work has felt like reading a map back to sanity. Newport argues that the “hyperactive hive mind” of modern communication fragments our attention to the point where we lose our ability to think deeply. His premise is simple but radical: focus is our scarcest resource. I’m sure many of you will agree.

Newport argues that the myth of necessity — the idea that we must be on every platform or risk irrelevance isn’t true and that most meaningful creative success comes not from constant visibility, but from concentrated, high-quality work done off-screen. He writes: “clarity about what matters, provides clarity about what doesn’t.”

In Newport’s language, social media promises “low-friction connection” but delivers “high-friction distraction” and I’ve come to see how it fragments not only attention, but also my self-worth, by endless comparison to others, and training my mind to measure meaning by engagement metrics rather than inner purpose.

So this past week, I took a social media break, deleted Instagram and Substack notes from my phone (because guys, Substack is a social media platform) and tried to exist without them. I took a trip to Portugal to attend a wedding in the Algarve and decided, for once, not to document every meal, every view, every outfit. Reader, it felt amazing. I enjoyed simply being there, without narrating it, without thinking about angles or caption or adding another couple of hundred photos to my every growing Iphone photo album. I realised how rarely I allow myself to experience something purely for myself, without the impulse to record it for others. The truth is, the world doesn’t need more images of what I ate for my dinner (though the grilled sardines at the beach in Alvor were truly fantastic), but I need to taste it – fully, presently, with the people I love – without a lens between us.

All of which has made me decide to ease off social media for a little while to concentrate on working out what my next creative project will be. As part of that, I’m pressing pause on the weekly rhythm of Rising Up to give me the space to figure what I do next. For the next few months I’ll send occasional letters, reflections or stories or when something genuinely wants to be said. I’m going to take that time to focus on where my energy is heading next and that work requires silence and space.

To my paying subscribers, thank you! I’m endlessly grateful for you. Your support has sustained this this newsletter and I hope I can continue to give you high value work going forward. I’m going to pause all paid subscriptions for now, so no one will be charged while I take this break and refigure things but going forward you’ll still receive every post I send going forward.

I look forward to reconnecting with you all once I’ve resurfaced, albeit at a slower place! And I’d love to hear how you’re finding your own balance with technology, creativity and presence. Leave me a comment below :-)

Have a great week

Yasmin xx