White Beans with Mixed Herb Smash (full recipe below). Photo by Jonathan Gregson in Sabzi

There is just one week until my new cookbook Sabzi is out in the USA! Please pre-order a copy if you can (it makes such a difference to authors) and join me on my book tour. I have events in NYC, Boston, D.C, San Francisco and Los Angeles and it would be great to see you!

Like most people, I go through phases in the kitchen. Right now, I’m deep in what I’d call the “can’t be arsed” stage. After a whirlwind summer of book and documentary promo, weeks of relentless London heat, a toddler who has an on/off relationship with sleeping through the night, and the looming chaos of packing for aforementioned toddler for the US leg of my book tour, my energy for elaborate cooking has vanished.

That’s when I fall back on easy familiar favourites, as Caroline Chambers’ best-selling Substack would say “the meals you cook when you don’t feel like cooking”. I’m sure you have your own versions of this, the dishes that need almost no thought, can be pulled together from pantry staples, and that soothe more than they demand.

So this morning, as I rummaged through my cupboards trying to decide what would land on the table tonight (split mung dal), I thought I’d share some of my favourites with you. Because sometimes the best food isn’t the most ambitious — it’s the food that carries you through.

🌿 Mung Dal, White Rice, Lime Pickle & A Chopped Salad

This is what I always eat before and after a big trip so it’s what I’m craving now. There’s something grounding about dal and rice — Pakistani comfort food at its best, and it takes so little thought. This serves 4 people.

I use split mung dal (about 300g), but red lentils work just fine. Simmer them with ½ tsp turmeric and 1½ tsp garam masala in plenty of water until soft (about 25–30 minutes). While that’s happening, fry 1 tbsp grated ginger and 2 minced garlic cloves in some oil, then stir them into the dal. Cook until soft. In another pan, quickly fry 1½ tsp cumin seeds in some hot oil for a minute or two until fragrant and tip them in too along with 2 tbsps of butter/ghee or olive oil. Season well with salt and black pepper.

Spoon over white rice, add lime pickle and a chopped cucumber–tomato-red onion salad on the side, dressed with olive oil, lemon juice and salt. Eat on the sofa.

🍋 Pot-Roasted Lemon Poussin

I prefer poussin to big chickens — the meat is sweeter, juicier, and they cook so much quicker. This serves 2 people with accompaniments (rice, orzo, a salad would all work well)

Quarter one poussin and marinate for at least an hour (longer if you’ve got the time) in 2 tbsp olive oil, 2 tbsp lemon juice, ¾ tsp oregano, ½ tsp paprika, ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 minced garlic clove, and plenty of salt and pepper.

To cook: brown the poussin in a hot pan of oil until golden, then turn the heat down, add ½ cup water, cover, and let it gently pot-roast in it’s juices for about 45 minutes. Minimal effort, maximum reward.

🥒 Chickpea & Bulgur Wheat Salad

When it’s hot outside, this is all I want. It comes together in the time it takes to cook bulgur wheat which is about 10 minutes.

Cook 1/2 cup of bulgur wheat in a pan of boiling water over medium heat with a generous pinch of salt. Once cooked, drain and rinse under cold water. Drain and rinse 1 tin chickpeas, toss with the bulgur, then add a big handful of chopped herbs (parsley and mint are perfect in summer), plus sweet cherry tomatoes and diced cucumber. Dress generously with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Fresh, filling, and done in minutes.

🐟 Roast Trout with Oregano & Paprika Potatoes

This is my daughter’s absolute favourite, she eats trout by the fistful.

Peel and cube a couple of potatoes, parboil for 7 minutes, then drain and toss with oregano, paprika, olive oil, salt, and pepper. I never measure this so I’m not sure exactly how much other than to say the oregano and paprika should lightly coat each potato. Roast in the oven at 180°C/350°F until golden and crisp (about 20 minutes).

Halfway through, nestle in trout fillets seasoned simply with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. They’ll cook in about 10 minutes, ready just as the potatoes turn perfectly crisp.

🌱 White Beans with Mixed Herb Smash ( pictured above)

This is the dish we cook most from Sabzi — it’s on the table in 15 minutes, endlessly versatile, and toddler-approved so I thought it was worth sharing the full recipe.

I use jarred cannellini beans for their creaminess, but tinned (or cooked-from-scratch) beans are also good! The herb smash is just a mix of whatever’s on hand — parsley, dill, mint, coriander, basil — all work well. I like to serve this with a hunk of sourdough and a simple green salad. My daughter loves it stirred through orzo or rice. You’ll probably have some leftover herb smash, which you can add to salads, sandwiches, or soups. Serves 2 to 3 as a main with accompaniments.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil 2 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 (400g) tins white beans, drained and rinsed (or one large jar of beans)

180ml just-boiled water

Grated zest of 1 unwaxed lemon

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt

Mixed herb smash

50g walnuts

30g mixed herbs (such as coriander, basil, and parsley), roughly chopped

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and roughly chopped

Salt

Method

Heat the vegetable oil in a large sauté pan over low heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently so that the garlic doesn’t burn. Add the beans, just-boiled water, lemon zest, ¼ teaspoon salt, and white pepper. Using the back of a spoon, crush one-quarter of the beans so you create a thick sauce. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, cover, turn the heat up to medium, and cook for 5 minutes, until the sauce thickens.

While the beans are cooking, make the herb smash. Put the walnuts in a mortar and pestle and pound until they resemble large breadcrumbs. Add the chopped herbs, 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, and ¼ teaspoon salt and smash well to form a chunky sauce. spoon in the chopped capers.

When you are ready to serve, spoon the dressing over each serving of beans and finish with another drizzle of olive oil.

Hope these recipes give you some ideas for this week.

Happy Cooking!

Yasmin x