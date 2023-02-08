In defence of checking out (sometimes)
How to survive February, plus a recipe for quince crumble
Welcome to the first installment of Rising Up! I’m so happy to be starting this conversation with you.
My plan for this newsletter is for it to unfold somewhat organically, led by you, my subscribers. Each week I’ll explore a theme, alternating between the personal and the political, the micro and the macro, so do let me know what topics you’re intereste…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Rising Up with Yasmin Khanto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.