Welcome to Rising Up!

Rising Up is a newsletter about how we find meaning in turbulent times.

I’m Yasmin Khan, an award-winning author whose work explores how food, culture and politics intertwine. In my books — The Saffron Tales, Zaitoun, Ripe Figs and Sabzi — I travelled through Iran, Palestine, the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond, writing about people and places too often misrepresented and using food as a way into stories of our shared humanity.

Here on Rising Up, I write personal essays about how we find resilience, joy and meaning when the world feels hard. This includes the meals that comfort us, the rituals that steady us, the books and films that move us, the communities that sustain us, and how we battle with the difficult questions that can keep us awake at night.

You can expect essays on motherhood without the gloss, food as care, cultural recommendations, reflections on midlife, and writing that engages with the political forces shaping our lives from war, to racism, to migration.

Do subscribe if you’re interested in food, culture, politics, motherhood, resilience, and how to live with moral clarity in a turbulent world.

Free subscribers receive regular essays and recommendations straight to their inbox.

Paid subscribers help support this work and receive occasional extra posts, behind-the-scenes reflections, seasonal cultural round-ups and recipes

Thank you for being here! I hope this community helps to nourish you as it does me.

Yasmin x