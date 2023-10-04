So last week I discovered that an AI platform is using two of my books (The Saffron Tales and Zaitoun) to train generative-AI systems by Meta, Bloomberg and others. In a story that first broke in the The Atlantic last month, it was revealed that a data set, known as “Books3,” is using 191,000 books without publisher’s permissions and is now at the centre of lawsuits by writers such as Sarah Silverman, who are claiming this amounts to copyright infringement . The Atlantic went on to release a searchable database for authors to check if their work is part of this set. Having discovered two of my books are on there, I promptly wrote to my publishers to ask what there legal team were doing about it but, as yet, I’ve not heard anything back.
As an author whose primary income comes from the books I write, it’s unsettling to know that a machine is being trained to write in my style or using my expertise. The only saving grace (I hope!) is that my books are heavily reported, involving extensive primary research through first person interviews, that a computer can’t really replicate. Or can it? I guess we will wait and see.
The debates around what AI means for the future of creatives have felt very vague so far. Will AI soon be able to write you a personalised novel, on themes you’re interested in, in the style of authors you like? Or create albums that sound like your favourite songs from your favourite bands? Or pieces of art that look like the work of your favourite visual artists? Is this a good or bad thing? I sometimes wonder if I over worry about AI and that every major technological advance has come with deep fears (from radios, to microwaves to TVs!) and it’s simply the next evolution of tech.
But… still… what concerns me at the moment is that governments feel very behind on this issue, with little in place on how they regulate AI. Having seen how Big Tech was able to grow so fast in such a short amount of time, with all the privacy and security concerns it’s now unleashed, there is evidence to suggest the tech companies might outpace government regulation on this and, as we are seeing with Books3, already have.
As a writer, it’s deeply frustrating to think of machines copying your work when you know all the many years of toil that go into writing books. Lauren Collins (who also has books included on the database) put it perfectly in her instagram post,
“Writing a book isn’t just putting words on a page, though that’s hard enough. It’s years of thinking, imagining, reporting, researching, book-keeping, worrying about time and money, missing family vacations, juggling commitments, deadlines, and relationships. It’s late nights, early mornings, weekends, a thousand cups of tea, a wrecked back, false starts, revisions, footnotes, self-doubt, self-mastery, actual sweat and tears if not necessarily blood….What can we do when words such as these have, quite literally, so little value?”
So what does this all mean. AI is undoubtedly going change the role of creatives in society but perhaps this will mainly in monetary terms – I can’t imagine humans not continuing to create art, it’s such an integral part of our beings. But I wonder if it will change how we consume art and if it will lead to the role of the paid creative becoming obsolete?
The reason I have moved over to Substack to read writing from real people. I have 100's of cookbooks that I read from cover to cover or flick though for ideas, but when I just want to knock up a quick dinner with fridge leftovers I'll pop over to goggle to get the basics to throw together a recipe. For me the use of search engines AI or otherwise will never take away the joy of a real book.
I have been playing around with an AI art programme, just to see what the fuss is all about, and it has been fun, but you very quickly loose the novelty of it, there are only so many Banksy style images I can create of my dog!
Your ultimately cheating yourself if you put the art/writing out there as your true creation. There will always be someone cheating the system and I'm sad for them. That person will never be able to stand up at a book launch and talk with heart and soul about their creation.
The toughest part is how do we regulate so that there is clarity on what is AI generated and what is real and then I think the two could work in harmony.
There should defiantly be a copyright payment made, every time more then 5% of a book is used maybe, as with music copyright, where you can only use a snippet of a song before it becomes liable for a royalty payment.
I'm worried that it will lead to the devaluing of writer's skills and the time & experience it takes to craft good writing. However, I'm also not overly concerned that we will be removed from the process quite yet. I suppose eventually it might happen, as other professions have been erased over time with changes in industry - after all, there are many skills which have previously been seen as essential to societies which are no longer widely practiced or even practiced at all.
I really welcome the use of AI in science and medicine (with strict human oversight / quality checks) but I’m resistant about its use when it comes to writing. I want to know that what I’m reading has been written by a person.
oh noooo i found my books on there wtafffff
Yes, hugely worried for the whole of society. Particularly our young people.
People have feelings (and compassion and nuance) which computers don't though, and surely this is worth so much more than what we would gain from using AI?
Half a dozen of my books are on the list. I've no idea how to process the info. On the one hand, I have always had a strong belief that being able to pull a book off a shelf and read it is an extraordinary privilege that's relatively new in human history. I'm also an illustrator and natural history artist, so imagine I'm vulnerable there, too. No doubt our books, yours and mine, are pirated elsewhere, so shutting down one line of access may not solve anything. Fighting for royalties is possibly the only way to exert any control, and the only possible source with the muscle to do this is probably AI.
Artificial Intelligence - How Worried Should Creatives Be?
Artificial Intelligence - How Worried Should Creatives Be?
Artificial Intelligence - How Worried Should Creatives Be?
Hi everyone, this week I’m sharing a community thread, as I wanted to get your thoughts on artificial intelligence. Have a read and let me know what you think!
So last week I discovered that an AI platform is using two of my books (The Saffron Tales and Zaitoun) to train generative-AI systems by Meta, Bloomberg and others. In a story that first broke in the The Atlantic last month, it was revealed that a data set, known as “Books3,” is using 191,000 books without publisher’s permissions and is now at the centre of lawsuits by writers such as Sarah Silverman, who are claiming this amounts to copyright infringement . The Atlantic went on to release a searchable database for authors to check if their work is part of this set. Having discovered two of my books are on there, I promptly wrote to my publishers to ask what there legal team were doing about it but, as yet, I’ve not heard anything back.
As an author whose primary income comes from the books I write, it’s unsettling to know that a machine is being trained to write in my style or using my expertise. The only saving grace (I hope!) is that my books are heavily reported, involving extensive primary research through first person interviews, that a computer can’t really replicate. Or can it? I guess we will wait and see.
The debates around what AI means for the future of creatives have felt very vague so far. Will AI soon be able to write you a personalised novel, on themes you’re interested in, in the style of authors you like? Or create albums that sound like your favourite songs from your favourite bands? Or pieces of art that look like the work of your favourite visual artists? Is this a good or bad thing? I sometimes wonder if I over worry about AI and that every major technological advance has come with deep fears (from radios, to microwaves to TVs!) and it’s simply the next evolution of tech.
But… still… what concerns me at the moment is that governments feel very behind on this issue, with little in place on how they regulate AI. Having seen how Big Tech was able to grow so fast in such a short amount of time, with all the privacy and security concerns it’s now unleashed, there is evidence to suggest the tech companies might outpace government regulation on this and, as we are seeing with Books3, already have.
As a writer, it’s deeply frustrating to think of machines copying your work when you know all the many years of toil that go into writing books. Lauren Collins (who also has books included on the database) put it perfectly in her instagram post,
“Writing a book isn’t just putting words on a page, though that’s hard enough. It’s years of thinking, imagining, reporting, researching, book-keeping, worrying about time and money, missing family vacations, juggling commitments, deadlines, and relationships. It’s late nights, early mornings, weekends, a thousand cups of tea, a wrecked back, false starts, revisions, footnotes, self-doubt, self-mastery, actual sweat and tears if not necessarily blood….What can we do when words such as these have, quite literally, so little value?”
So what does this all mean. AI is undoubtedly going change the role of creatives in society but perhaps this will mainly in monetary terms – I can’t imagine humans not continuing to create art, it’s such an integral part of our beings. But I wonder if it will change how we consume art and if it will lead to the role of the paid creative becoming obsolete?
What do you think? Are you worried about AI? Do you think it can bring lots of positives, as well as the negatives? I feel the advances in health and science research are probably going to be overwhelmingly helpful. But how do we navigate the rest? I’d love to hear your thoughts!
Artificial Intelligence - How Worried Should Creatives Be?
The reason I have moved over to Substack to read writing from real people. I have 100's of cookbooks that I read from cover to cover or flick though for ideas, but when I just want to knock up a quick dinner with fridge leftovers I'll pop over to goggle to get the basics to throw together a recipe. For me the use of search engines AI or otherwise will never take away the joy of a real book.
I have been playing around with an AI art programme, just to see what the fuss is all about, and it has been fun, but you very quickly loose the novelty of it, there are only so many Banksy style images I can create of my dog!
Your ultimately cheating yourself if you put the art/writing out there as your true creation. There will always be someone cheating the system and I'm sad for them. That person will never be able to stand up at a book launch and talk with heart and soul about their creation.
The toughest part is how do we regulate so that there is clarity on what is AI generated and what is real and then I think the two could work in harmony.
There should defiantly be a copyright payment made, every time more then 5% of a book is used maybe, as with music copyright, where you can only use a snippet of a song before it becomes liable for a royalty payment.
I'm worried that it will lead to the devaluing of writer's skills and the time & experience it takes to craft good writing. However, I'm also not overly concerned that we will be removed from the process quite yet. I suppose eventually it might happen, as other professions have been erased over time with changes in industry - after all, there are many skills which have previously been seen as essential to societies which are no longer widely practiced or even practiced at all.
I really welcome the use of AI in science and medicine (with strict human oversight / quality checks) but I’m resistant about its use when it comes to writing. I want to know that what I’m reading has been written by a person.
oh noooo i found my books on there wtafffff
Yes, hugely worried for the whole of society. Particularly our young people.
People have feelings (and compassion and nuance) which computers don't though, and surely this is worth so much more than what we would gain from using AI?
Half a dozen of my books are on the list. I've no idea how to process the info. On the one hand, I have always had a strong belief that being able to pull a book off a shelf and read it is an extraordinary privilege that's relatively new in human history. I'm also an illustrator and natural history artist, so imagine I'm vulnerable there, too. No doubt our books, yours and mine, are pirated elsewhere, so shutting down one line of access may not solve anything. Fighting for royalties is possibly the only way to exert any control, and the only possible source with the muscle to do this is probably AI.