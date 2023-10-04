Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

14 Comments
Tamara Hawkesford
Writes Cider with Eloise
Oct 4Liked by Yasmin Khan

The reason I have moved over to Substack to read writing from real people. I have 100's of cookbooks that I read from cover to cover or flick though for ideas, but when I just want to knock up a quick dinner with fridge leftovers I'll pop over to goggle to get the basics to throw together a recipe. For me the use of search engines AI or otherwise will never take away the joy of a real book.

I have been playing around with an AI art programme, just to see what the fuss is all about, and it has been fun, but you very quickly loose the novelty of it, there are only so many Banksy style images I can create of my dog!

Your ultimately cheating yourself if you put the art/writing out there as your true creation. There will always be someone cheating the system and I'm sad for them. That person will never be able to stand up at a book launch and talk with heart and soul about their creation.

The toughest part is how do we regulate so that there is clarity on what is AI generated and what is real and then I think the two could work in harmony.

There should defiantly be a copyright payment made, every time more then 5% of a book is used maybe, as with music copyright, where you can only use a snippet of a song before it becomes liable for a royalty payment.

Kate Walton
Writes Solidaritas
Oct 4Liked by Yasmin Khan

I'm worried that it will lead to the devaluing of writer's skills and the time & experience it takes to craft good writing. However, I'm also not overly concerned that we will be removed from the process quite yet. I suppose eventually it might happen, as other professions have been erased over time with changes in industry - after all, there are many skills which have previously been seen as essential to societies which are no longer widely practiced or even practiced at all.

Emma A
Oct 4Liked by Yasmin Khan

I really welcome the use of AI in science and medicine (with strict human oversight / quality checks) but I’m resistant about its use when it comes to writing. I want to know that what I’m reading has been written by a person.

Jess Pan
Writes It'll Be Fun, They Said
Oct 4Liked by Yasmin Khan

oh noooo i found my books on there wtafffff

Rachel
Oct 4Liked by Yasmin Khan

Yes, hugely worried for the whole of society. Particularly our young people.

People have feelings (and compassion and nuance) which computers don't though, and surely this is worth so much more than what we would gain from using AI?

Elisabeth Luard
Writes Elisabeth Luard's Cookstory
Oct 4

Half a dozen of my books are on the list. I've no idea how to process the info. On the one hand, I have always had a strong belief that being able to pull a book off a shelf and read it is an extraordinary privilege that's relatively new in human history. I'm also an illustrator and natural history artist, so imagine I'm vulnerable there, too. No doubt our books, yours and mine, are pirated elsewhere, so shutting down one line of access may not solve anything. Fighting for royalties is possibly the only way to exert any control, and the only possible source with the muscle to do this is probably AI.

