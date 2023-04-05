Hi everyone, hope you are keeping well!

This week’s newsletter is inspired by a book I’ve started reading called Did You Do The Thing Today by fellow Substack writer

It’s all about how we navigate life’s endless array of tasks, which so often can lead to feeling overwhelmed.

“Any given day brings a never-ending list of things to do. There's the work thing, the catch-up thing, the laundry thing, the creative thing, the exercise thing, the family thing, the thing we don't want to do, and the thing we've been putting off, despite it being the most important thing. Even on days when we get a lot done, the thing left undone can leave us feeling guilty, anxious, or disappointed.” Madeleine Dore

I would add ‘replying to all the WhatsApp messages’ to that list (shudder).

Dore encourages her readers to let go of the stifling rigidity of routines, accept life’s inevitable interruptions and try and embrace the wobbles and limitations that come with trying to do all the things. She also advises regularly reflecting on what we have learned, what we could do differently, how we have felt, what we have enjoyed and how we have changed as examples of benchmarks of success.

Reading Dore’s words resonated with me as, much to my own chagrin, I tend to live my life as if it is a checklist of activities that I need to get done before I can relax. Spoiler alert: It never gets done.

If anything, I’ve realized that the more proficient you are, the more work you end up taking on — be that on behalf of your family and friends, your household, or your place of work — leaving you more exhausted and stuck in a constant state of doing. This search for balance between being and doing is probably my life’s quest. I tend to oscillate between high intensity bursts of performance and complete energetic crashes. Recently, I’ve been trying to do things another way.

I’ve had three periods of burnout in my life, a fact I find as embarrassing as I do frustrating. I used to think it was external influences that led to my inability to cope with ‘all the things’. Now, I’m not so sure.

My first burnout took place in 2003, in the aftermath of the invasion of Iraq and my campaigning to stop the war (if you missed my podcast conversation about this momentous period of history you can listen to it here). Then, in 2011, I had a more debilitating burnout after six years of intense political campaigning for NGOs and grassroots groups. That one took much longer to recover from. My most recent burnout, in 2022, whilst nowhere near as acute as the first two, felt particularly dispiriting as I’d thought I’d spent a decade trying to unlearn bad work habits and incorporate healthy routines. I spent most of 2022 trying to recover, inadvertently joining the quiet quitting phenomenon, doing just enough work to pay bills, staying off social media as much as I could, and trying to work out how to do things better.

Here’s some stuff I’ve learnt so far.

On responsibility

For years I thought burnout was the byproduct of working in political comms, which necessitates fast responsiveness, working evenings and weekends and the pressure to get stories out quickly. But it turned out that even when I left full-time political work to write books, I was still the kind of person who worked weekends and evenings, who replied to emails at 10pm and never took proper vacations. On top of that, my downtime also seemed to be full of lists: house admin, articles to read, organizing events, catching up with correspondence, activities to keep me healthy, keeping up with political developments and popular culture. The lists were endless, made me feel constantly stressed and ultimately could never be completed.

It’s taken me a long time to realize that feeling constantly stretched isn’t about what's going on externally but rather my ability to step away from perfectionism. Instead of blaming demanding bosses, or competing deadlines, or the awfulness of the global politics, I realized the buck stopped with me. Taking responsibility for the pressure we put on ourselves is central to beginning to work out how we can change our patterns.

On the fact is that there will always be too much to do

The best book I’ve read on this topic in recent years is Four Thousands Weeks by Oliver Burkeman. It’s a book I’ve gifted to so many people in 2021 and 2022 — I found it life changing. Based on the premise that 4,000 weeks is the number we have if we live to 80, the book powerfully illustrates the extent to which our time is limited.

Once you get over the sheer terror of confronting your mortality, you realize you have to choose how to spend your limited time on earth as wisely as you can. That means accepting it's impossible to do all the things — and no amount of scheduling or smart routines will help you squeeze everything in.

“Today more than ever, there’s just no reason to assume any fit between the demands on your time – all the things you would like to do, or feel you ought to do – and the amount of time available. Thanks to capitalism, technology and human ambition, these demands keep increasing, while your capacities remain largely fixed. It follows that the attempt to “get on top of everything” is doomed. (Indeed, it’s worse than that – the more tasks you get done, the more you’ll generate.)

The upside is that you needn’t berate yourself for failing to do it all, since doing it all is structurally impossible. The only viable solution is to make a shift: from a life spent trying not to neglect anything, to one spent proactively and consciously choosing what to neglect, in favour of what matters most” Oliver Burkeman

For me that meant, in order to have better personal relationships, I needed to step away from the amount of travel and work I was doing. It also meant letting myself rotate priorities instead of doing them all at the same time.

Burkeman suggests that say you have a big family issue going on, it’s OK to focus on that for a while and take your foot off the accelerator at work - you can make it up in a few months. Or say you’re wanting to prioritize getting healthy and fit, it’s OK to focus on that instead of seeing your friends for a bit. Or if there is a big work project that’s taking all your attention, it's OK to eat unhealthily for a while if you don’t have time to cook. In essence it's about giving yourself a break and remembering that you can bring things into balance later. I now use this a lot at home when my partner berates me for being messy (I throw my hands up — “But I can’t do it all!”)

On the urgency of campaigning for social change

One of the best bits of advice I got from a manager was in 2011 when I was struggling with leaving political campaigning, something I had been immersed in for 14 years. The idea of stepping back filled me with huge guilt and shame — my health issues seemed insignificant in light of the injustices we were fighting. She reminded me that, as campaigners, many of the systemic issues we are working on are so huge that realistically we won’t achieve them in our lifetime. As such, we should see ourselves as part of a movement which ebbs and flows and in which our contribution can also ebb and flow. Indeed, it’s much better for the movement if we take regular breaks so we can continue in a more sustainable way.

On the tyranny of modern communications

One of the best things I’ve done to help navigate competing demands is to reduce my efficiency of replying to emails or phone messages. Unless it's urgent, I often don’t reply to messages for several days and most of my friends and family are used to it now and know it means I'm busy with a project or simply taking some time off my phone to recharge. Another game changer has been buying a pay-as-you go sim card and sticking it into an old phone. It has no email or social media apps on it (but does have Google Maps, Uber and Spotify for travel and podcast purposes!) and only my partner and immediate family have the number. It means I can still use a smartphone for all the things I need to at the weekend whilst being liberated from actually engaging with anyone.

On writing a “done list” at the end of the day

This is another tip I got from Four Thousand Weeks and I love it so much. At the end of each working day, or sometimes on a weekend, I write a ‘things I’ve done’ list. This can include everything from meetings and emails, to working on projects, but also things like going for a walk, doing laundry, standing in line at the post office to return stuff I’ve bought online (why does it always takes so long?!), cooking a healthy meal, phoning a friend — basically all the things that take up so many hours of our day but we don’t often account for. It’s helped me see that even when I might think I haven’t done anything ‘productive’, I’ve actually done a lot.

How about you? What helps you deal with overwhelm and endless to-do lists? I'd love to hear from you (and I’m always looking for new tips!) so do share your thoughts in the comments.

Yasmin x

Leave a comment