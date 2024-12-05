Hello hello, dear readers, I hope this finds you well!

I’m slowly emerging from the intense cocoon of early motherhood – what a WILD ride. I’ll be sharing more about the twists and turns of this journey when I return to this newsletter properly in the New Year. But before then, I thought I’d share a few of the books I’ve enjoyed reading this year - from cookbooks, to novels, to memoirs. If you are looking for gift ideas over the festive period, you might find some inspiration here. (And of course, my books Zaitoun, The Saffron Tales and Ripe Figs are perfect gifts for anyone who loves Middle Eastern food and travel stories too!)

Happy reading and happy holidays

Yasmin xxx

COOKBOOKS

Bethlehem - Fadi Kattan

A beautiful collection of recipes and stories that celebrate the food, people and ingredients of the Palestinian table. At a time when Palestinians continue to face intense attacks, this cookbook reminds us of the life-affirming power of honouring heritage and the importance of celebrating culture as a form of resistance. You also might want to buy some fantastic Palestinian olive oil and za’atar from Canaan (USA) and Zaytoun (UK) to make these delicious recipes with and support Palestinian farmers.

Priya’s Kitchen Adventures - Priya Krishna

This book is a pure delight! A cookbook for kids, which also doubles up as an educational intro into food cultures from around the world, it offers easy-to-cook, flavour filled recipes to excite young ones in the kitchen. I can’t wait until my daughter Mitra is old enough to use it and until then, I’m buying it for my friends with kids.

Amrikan - Khushbu Shah

The debut cookbook from one of my favourite US food writers, Amrikan is a cookbook that explores the unique cross-cultural food of the Indian diaspora in the United States. The recipes are indulgent and inviting (Saag Paneer lasagne anyone?), the writing is witty and moving, and the images are bold and tantalising. It’s the kind of cookbook only Shah could write and had me practically salivating at every page.

Dinner - Meera Sodha

We all have certain food writers whose books we rely on and Meera Sodha is one of mine. We cook from her books all the time in our house as the recipes are always dependable, fuss free and packed with flavour (her mushroom bao from East was the first recipe I cooked for my now husband when we were dating). Her latest vegetarian and vegan book does not disappoint and is filled with fresh ideas on how to elevate your dinner. The aubergine chapter alone is worth buying the book for.

FICTION

All Fours - Miranda July

Calling a book a “literary tour de force” is a cliche, until you read a book that actually is that and you stumble blindly in the dark trying to find a better description. I guess I’ll settle on saying that this is a raw, subversive and surreal depiction of one woman's unraveling and unlike anything I’ve read before. The dialogue is sharp, the observations of intimate relationships piercing, the pacing tight and the plot (and protagonist) totally bizarre. It all comes together in a brilliantly engrossing novel.

Love Untold - Ruth Jones

If you are a fan of Gavin and Stacey – and who isn’t? – you’ll love this intergenerational family drama written by the legendary Ruth Jones (Nessa). Set in Wales, it chronicles the web of secrets and estrangements of four women across 70 years. Reading it felt as soothing and comforting as drinking a mug of hot chocolate on a cold winter's day.

The List - Yomi Adegoke

This media thriller delves into the dark side of social media, influencers, and cancel culture in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement. I was hooked from the first page and particularly enjoyed the hilarious (and often cringe worthy) depictions of the fickle world of digital publishing. The perfect holiday read.

NON-FICTION

Matrescence by Lucy Jones

In the early months after my daughter was born, I spent a lot of time reading (who knew breastfeeding would have you on the sofa for 6-8 hours a day?). Most of these books were on motherhood as I tried to get my head around the implosion of my life as I knew it and the tremendous identity shift that came with it. This is the best of the many excellent books I read. It’s moving, radical and exquisitely researched, arguing that women go through a profound psychological, physiological and societal transformation when they become mothers and that the enormity of this has been neglected by medicine, science and wider society. It’s an exceptional memoir and piece of science writing, as well as a powerful call to action.

The Hungover Games - Sophie Heawood

I first read this book when it came out a few years back but I re-read it this year and it was even better the second time round. Heawood is truly one of the funniest writers in the UK, with a special skill for candid self-deprecating humour and the ability to tell eye-watering jokes from painful situations. The book chronicles her journey into accidental single motherhood, taking her from Hollywood in LA to “piss alley” in Dalston, London and all the trials and tribulations along the way. It manages to be both a hilarious and incredibly moving book. Follow

for more of her excellent writing.

Soothe - Nahid de Belgeonne

As regular readers of this Substack will know, I’m a huge advocate of incorporating somatic practices into our lives to help us deal with everyday stress. Finding ways to soothe your nervous system is one of the best gifts you can give yourself and Nahid’s book offers a toolkit of ways in which you can do this through movement, breathwork and meditative practices. She also has a wonderful Substack which I find soothing to read each week.

JOURNALS

Goodbye 2023, Hello 2024 - Selina Barker

This is one of the best books I’ve found for reflecting on the year gone by and creating a vision for the year to come written by a top life and career coach. It’s a nifty little guided journal that is both practical and inspiring, asking just the right questions to help you work out what's important to you in the year ahead. It’s so much fun to go through and has quarterly check-ins to keep you on track throughout the year too. Follow

for more great life and career advice.

What have been your favourite reads this year? I always love getting book recommendations. Let me know in the comments!