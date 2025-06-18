Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine Phipps's avatar
Catherine Phipps
Jun 18

The fact that people are saying that people in Iran/the region are “used to it”. No imagination or empathy. You get on with life, of course, but how can you ever get used to the constant fear and stress of this level of danger? Not to mention the worry over everyone you hold dear too. Thoughtless, callous thing to say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maya Hardin's avatar
Maya Hardin
Jun 18

Violence only ever breeds more violence. I’m sending love to the Iranian people, they do not deserve this. 💔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yasmin Khan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture