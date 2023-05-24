Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Kevin
A6 - Where the world happens
5 hr ago

If I were dictator I would institute strict restrictions on plastic to try and bring the world closer to the 1960s use of plastic. Drink companies would be required to use non-plastic bottling. It would be illegal to wrap fruits and vegetables in plastic. Plastic bag companies would be repossessed (I did say dictator) and under no circumstance could plastic be wrapped in plastic.

I understand certain products like computers or televisions still require plastic, but those are used for years before they are tossed, so I would tolerate that.

We've learned in the past few years that recycling is fairly pointless, and the problem is at the production level of the supply chain. We just need to stop giving consumers the choice of using plastic. Again, dictator.

But yeah, I would launch an aggressive war on plastics.

Lynda
12 hr ago

My big audacious idea is that we screen everybody for neurodiversity. I hear a lot of people complaining “everyone is autistic these days”, “everyone has ADHD” or the trite “we’re all a little bit on the spectrum” but not enough people stopping to ask whether that isn’t a sign we need to fundamentally reconsider our notions of how the world should be structured or how we should approach this. Instead of seeing neurodiversity as a problem, we could simply see it as a state of being.

Maybe if everyone were tested we would find that yes, indeed, far more people are autistic or ADHD than we thought. That could be a platform for changing how we set up society; for remaking it in a way that is more ND-friendly; for removing the obstacles to ND people existing happily in the world.

Or, maybe the screening will show, no, not everyone is but a significant chunk of society is and we can then develop a multiplicity of accepted ways of operating rather than always forcing ND people into NT boxes.

Screening everyone would remove doubt, it would prevent people struggling with mental health into middle age before discovering they are neurodivergent. It would allow people to know and understand themselves and society to build its understanding of the wonderful variety within it. It could remove stigma. It could reshape education and social services because we would better understand what support systems we need to build.

So there it is, my big silly idea.

Anna Kilmurray
13 hr ago

Love this challenge Yasmin, I too regularly feel the frustration of seeing such small, overly compromising actions which don´t make the big shifts that are needed. I will be thinking about this all day trying to zoom out more and more, but the first thing that springs to mind is - we need to dramatically change our food system. Why don´t schools and educational institutions around the world all serve a 100% plant based menu to kids, as a collective act for the future, so it normalises this kind of eating and establishes a diet shift that could endure through into adulthood?

