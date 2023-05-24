Earlier this week, I caught up with a good friend and as we sat discussing the state of the world, she said something quite striking. Namely, that these days, she was only interested in talking to people about the big, audacious, ideas they had for getting us out of the collective mess we’re in. “For example”, she continued, “here’s my idea. Why don’t we just switch the internet off?”
I burst out laughing at the premise but at the same time noticed that my shoulders dropped an inch or two. Part of me instinctively felt a sense of a relief at the idea, even though I knew it was outlandish. We discussed the pros and cons at length and it was great to spend some time thinking outside the box.
My friend was speaking as someone with a busy, public-facing job, who is grappling with exhaustion as she tries to manage a myriad of work, family and financial stresses. But her situation isn’t unusual. Many people I know are struggling with either political despondency or personal overwhelm and what my friend correctly identified was the need to zoom out, examine how this era of permacrisis that we live in is affecting us, and recognise that it demands innovative thinking.
I’m having a lot of these conversations these days. Our politics feels devoid of inspiration, our economic system is unjust, our work is depleting us, our way of raising children – in a nuclear family, with soaring childcare costs – is leaving parents exhausted, the care we offer older people is inadequate, mental health problems are rife, financial precarity is commonplace and the climate is in crisis. So my friend was right to ask the question – where are the big, audacious, ideas? And also, seriously, why can’t we just turn the internet off for a week?
In the economic realm, bold ideas such as a universal basic income and the four-day week have gained traction in recent years which will hopefully pave the way for a better understanding of how work can support us. But we need more ideas and we need new stories.
So this week, I want to know dear reader, if you could change one, big, audacious thing about the world what would it be? It’s always helpful to remember that we created this system, so we can also change it.
Feel free to share something as serious or as silly as you like. Should we ban all cars from cities? Should we abolish international aid? Should we make it illegal for green bell peppers to be sold in those annoying packs of three in supermarkets? I want to know what you think!
I’ll go first. We should abolish borders. It’s a topic I’ve written about extensively in recent years. The climate crisis is going to lead to a mass movement of people and because of it, in the not too distant future, borders will either become obsolete or we’ll descend into a horrific dystopic nightmare (see the novel, The Wall, by John Lanchester for how this could play out). Abolishing borders could force us to work in a more collective and effective manner.
If I were dictator I would institute strict restrictions on plastic to try and bring the world closer to the 1960s use of plastic. Drink companies would be required to use non-plastic bottling. It would be illegal to wrap fruits and vegetables in plastic. Plastic bag companies would be repossessed (I did say dictator) and under no circumstance could plastic be wrapped in plastic.
I understand certain products like computers or televisions still require plastic, but those are used for years before they are tossed, so I would tolerate that.
We've learned in the past few years that recycling is fairly pointless, and the problem is at the production level of the supply chain. We just need to stop giving consumers the choice of using plastic. Again, dictator.
But yeah, I would launch an aggressive war on plastics.
My big audacious idea is that we screen everybody for neurodiversity. I hear a lot of people complaining “everyone is autistic these days”, “everyone has ADHD” or the trite “we’re all a little bit on the spectrum” but not enough people stopping to ask whether that isn’t a sign we need to fundamentally reconsider our notions of how the world should be structured or how we should approach this. Instead of seeing neurodiversity as a problem, we could simply see it as a state of being.
Maybe if everyone were tested we would find that yes, indeed, far more people are autistic or ADHD than we thought. That could be a platform for changing how we set up society; for remaking it in a way that is more ND-friendly; for removing the obstacles to ND people existing happily in the world.
Or, maybe the screening will show, no, not everyone is but a significant chunk of society is and we can then develop a multiplicity of accepted ways of operating rather than always forcing ND people into NT boxes.
Screening everyone would remove doubt, it would prevent people struggling with mental health into middle age before discovering they are neurodivergent. It would allow people to know and understand themselves and society to build its understanding of the wonderful variety within it. It could remove stigma. It could reshape education and social services because we would better understand what support systems we need to build.
So there it is, my big silly idea.
Love this challenge Yasmin, I too regularly feel the frustration of seeing such small, overly compromising actions which don´t make the big shifts that are needed. I will be thinking about this all day trying to zoom out more and more, but the first thing that springs to mind is - we need to dramatically change our food system. Why don´t schools and educational institutions around the world all serve a 100% plant based menu to kids, as a collective act for the future, so it normalises this kind of eating and establishes a diet shift that could endure through into adulthood?
Where are all the big ideas?
Where are all the big ideas?
Where are all the big ideas?
Hi everyone! Hope this finds you well. This week I’m kicking off a conversation on this thread and I’d love to hear from you.
Earlier this week, I caught up with a good friend and as we sat discussing the state of the world, she said something quite striking. Namely, that these days, she was only interested in talking to people about the big, audacious, ideas they had for getting us out of the collective mess we’re in. “For example”, she continued, “here’s my idea. Why don’t we just switch the internet off?”
I burst out laughing at the premise but at the same time noticed that my shoulders dropped an inch or two. Part of me instinctively felt a sense of a relief at the idea, even though I knew it was outlandish. We discussed the pros and cons at length and it was great to spend some time thinking outside the box.
My friend was speaking as someone with a busy, public-facing job, who is grappling with exhaustion as she tries to manage a myriad of work, family and financial stresses. But her situation isn’t unusual. Many people I know are struggling with either political despondency or personal overwhelm and what my friend correctly identified was the need to zoom out, examine how this era of permacrisis that we live in is affecting us, and recognise that it demands innovative thinking.
I’m having a lot of these conversations these days. Our politics feels devoid of inspiration, our economic system is unjust, our work is depleting us, our way of raising children – in a nuclear family, with soaring childcare costs – is leaving parents exhausted, the care we offer older people is inadequate, mental health problems are rife, financial precarity is commonplace and the climate is in crisis. So my friend was right to ask the question – where are the big, audacious, ideas? And also, seriously, why can’t we just turn the internet off for a week?
In the economic realm, bold ideas such as a universal basic income and the four-day week have gained traction in recent years which will hopefully pave the way for a better understanding of how work can support us. But we need more ideas and we need new stories.
So this week, I want to know dear reader, if you could change one, big, audacious thing about the world what would it be? It’s always helpful to remember that we created this system, so we can also change it.
Feel free to share something as serious or as silly as you like. Should we ban all cars from cities? Should we abolish international aid? Should we make it illegal for green bell peppers to be sold in those annoying packs of three in supermarkets? I want to know what you think!
I’ll go first. We should abolish borders. It’s a topic I’ve written about extensively in recent years. The climate crisis is going to lead to a mass movement of people and because of it, in the not too distant future, borders will either become obsolete or we’ll descend into a horrific dystopic nightmare (see the novel, The Wall, by John Lanchester for how this could play out). Abolishing borders could force us to work in a more collective and effective manner.
Over to you.
If you could change one, big, audacious thing about the world right now what would it be? And why?
Yasmin x
If I were dictator I would institute strict restrictions on plastic to try and bring the world closer to the 1960s use of plastic. Drink companies would be required to use non-plastic bottling. It would be illegal to wrap fruits and vegetables in plastic. Plastic bag companies would be repossessed (I did say dictator) and under no circumstance could plastic be wrapped in plastic.
I understand certain products like computers or televisions still require plastic, but those are used for years before they are tossed, so I would tolerate that.
We've learned in the past few years that recycling is fairly pointless, and the problem is at the production level of the supply chain. We just need to stop giving consumers the choice of using plastic. Again, dictator.
But yeah, I would launch an aggressive war on plastics.
My big audacious idea is that we screen everybody for neurodiversity. I hear a lot of people complaining “everyone is autistic these days”, “everyone has ADHD” or the trite “we’re all a little bit on the spectrum” but not enough people stopping to ask whether that isn’t a sign we need to fundamentally reconsider our notions of how the world should be structured or how we should approach this. Instead of seeing neurodiversity as a problem, we could simply see it as a state of being.
Maybe if everyone were tested we would find that yes, indeed, far more people are autistic or ADHD than we thought. That could be a platform for changing how we set up society; for remaking it in a way that is more ND-friendly; for removing the obstacles to ND people existing happily in the world.
Or, maybe the screening will show, no, not everyone is but a significant chunk of society is and we can then develop a multiplicity of accepted ways of operating rather than always forcing ND people into NT boxes.
Screening everyone would remove doubt, it would prevent people struggling with mental health into middle age before discovering they are neurodivergent. It would allow people to know and understand themselves and society to build its understanding of the wonderful variety within it. It could remove stigma. It could reshape education and social services because we would better understand what support systems we need to build.
So there it is, my big silly idea.
Love this challenge Yasmin, I too regularly feel the frustration of seeing such small, overly compromising actions which don´t make the big shifts that are needed. I will be thinking about this all day trying to zoom out more and more, but the first thing that springs to mind is - we need to dramatically change our food system. Why don´t schools and educational institutions around the world all serve a 100% plant based menu to kids, as a collective act for the future, so it normalises this kind of eating and establishes a diet shift that could endure through into adulthood?