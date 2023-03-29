Subscribe
10 kitchen tips that will change the way you cook
And a recipe for Moroccan Chickpea, Squash and Apricot Stew
Yasmin Khan
Mar 29
16
10
Seize the day — you never know if it might be your last
A conversation with my Mum on the eve of her 70th birthday
Yasmin Khan
Mar 22
18
14
#2 The Culture Club 📚
A round up of the best links, books, podcasts and recipes I've been enjoying!
Mar 19
6
3
How to create a life that gives you meaning
Listen now (38 min) | Navigating 'Second Adulthood' with Life Coach Fiona Buckland
Yasmin Khan
Mar 15
3
2
The Radical Power of Rest
Why slowing down is an act of resistance (and a rant about the yoga industry)
Yasmin Khan
Mar 8
13
9
Finding Hope in a Changing Climate
Resources for Overcoming Climate Anxiety
Yasmin Khan
Mar 1
2
1
February 2023
The 10-minute trick to finding more joy in life
Because who doesn't want a happiness boost?
Yasmin Khan
Feb 22
15
6
#1 The Culture Club 📚
A round up of the best links, books, podcasts and recipes I've been enjoying
Yasmin Khan
Feb 19
9
7
We didn't stop the war, but we weren't defeated
20 years on - what's the legacy of the world's biggest protest movement?
Yasmin Khan
Feb 15
7
6
What the Iraq war protests can teach us about resilience
Listen now | Yasmin Khan, Nick Dearden and Asad Rehman reflect on Feb 15th 2003 - the largest protest in history - and what it can teach us cultivating…
Yasmin Khan
Feb 14
3
Rising Up podcast trailer
Listen now (2 min) | Subscribe to the podcast for your regular helping of audio resilience in a world that's imploding - politics, culture, food…
Yasmin Khan
Feb 9
2
In defence of checking out (sometimes)
How to survive February, plus a recipe for quince crumble
Yasmin Khan
Feb 8
8
2
